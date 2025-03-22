IOCâ€™s first woman president

^

Sports

IOC’s first woman president

The Philippine Star
March 22, 2025 | 12:00am
Kirsty Coventry

MANILA, Philippines — Kirsty Coventry became the first woman and first African to be elected president of the International Olympic Committee on Thursday and set her sights on confronting the dual unpredictability of geopolitical intrigue and US President Donald Trump.

The 41-year-old two-time Olympic swimming champion from Zimbabwe is the youngest person to hold the most powerful position in sports governance.

“This is an extraordinary moment,” said Coventry.

Coventry was thought to be in a tight-run race with IOC veteran Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe for the top job.

Coventry received 49 of the 97 votes, with Samaranch obtaining 28 and Coe with a humbling eight votes.

