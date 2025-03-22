Sarines leads World Jungolf bets

SANTA ROSA, Laguna, Philippines — Lisa Sarines showed nerves of steel to secure a two-stroke victory over Johanna Uyking in the Uswing Mojing Junior World Qualifying at The Country Club yesterday.

The girls’ 13-14 division was a battleground as Sarines and Uyking waged a thrilling head-to-head contest. But it was Sarines who held her nerve and won despite a 79.

Uyking closed out with an 82 for a 54-hole total of 232 while Mona Sarines (78-242) and Precious Zaragosa (85-251) rounded out the top four that secured berths in the Junior World Championships in San Diego, California, this July.

The boys’ 15-18 division also delivered a dramatic and unpredictable finish, with Tristan Padilla emerging victorious after a tense sudden-death playoff with Shinichi Suzuki.

Ralph Batican cruised to victory in the boys’ 13-14 division despite a final-round 83.