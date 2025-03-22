^

Sports

CSB, Mapua stay on track

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
March 22, 2025 | 12:00am
CSB, Mapua stay on track
Volleyball stock photo.
Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — St. Benilde and Mapua pulled off straight-set victories yesterday to stay inside the magic four in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the Jose Rizal U Gym.

The Lady Blazers, eyeing a rare four-peat feat, were quick and resolute in disposing of the Lyceum of the Philippines U Lady Pirates, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14, to remain at No. 3 with a 5-1 record.

CSB trails unbeaten University of Perpetual Help (6-0) and Letran (5-0).

The Lady Cardinals, for their part, turned back the JRU Lady Bombers, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15, and stood at No. 4 with a 4-2 slate.

Raissa Ricablanca dropped a match-high 19 points while Freighanne Garcia and Alyana Ong scattered 11 hits apiece for Mapua, which is eyeing to make the Final Four, and a shot at its breakthrough women’s crown.

Both LPU and JRU sputtered to 1-5.

In men’s action earlier, Mapua trounced JRU, 25-22, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, to seize the solo lead with a pristine 6-0 card.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ferrari's Hamilton takes stunning pole for Chinese GP sprint

Ferrari's Hamilton takes stunning pole for Chinese GP sprint

8 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton broke the Shanghai lap record to take a stunning pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race as Ferrari...
Sports
fbtw
Sarines outduels Uyking after clutch birdie; Padilla wins in playoff

Sarines outduels Uyking after clutch birdie; Padilla wins in playoff

8 hours ago
Lisa Sarines proved clutch under pressure, draining a nerve-wracking putt on No. 8 on the final stretch to claim a hard-fought...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers, Lady Cardinals sweep foes in NCAA volleyball

Lady Blazers, Lady Cardinals sweep foes in NCAA volleyball

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and Mapua pulled off straight-set victories Friday to keep their place inside the magic four in NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
Magramo pounds Cuarto to wrest WBC International belt

Magramo pounds Cuarto to wrest WBC International belt

11 hours ago
Arvin Magramo relied heavily on two knockdowns and whipped former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto to bag the vacant World...
Sports
fbtw
40 squads duke it out in Smart Spike Volleyball tilt

40 squads duke it out in Smart Spike Volleyball tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
This year’s Smart Spike Volleyball tournament will be bigger than ever.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ABAP severs ties with IBA

ABAP severs ties with IBA

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
There’s no turning back for ABAP which has dissociated itself from IBA and will participate in events only sanctioned...
Sports
fbtw
Alas UAAP boys&rsquo; MVP

Alas UAAP boys’ MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kieffer Alas bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum, becoming only the second La Salle-Zobel cager to do so in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
All set for Smart Spike

All set for Smart Spike

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Smart Spike Volleyball tournament, co-presented by Meralco, will stage its eighth edition starting tomorrow at the Meralco...
Sports
fbtw

Rebirth anniversary

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
On March 19, 2024, I entered the hospital and died for the first time. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with