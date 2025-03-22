CSB, Mapua stay on track

MANILA, Philippines — St. Benilde and Mapua pulled off straight-set victories yesterday to stay inside the magic four in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the Jose Rizal U Gym.

The Lady Blazers, eyeing a rare four-peat feat, were quick and resolute in disposing of the Lyceum of the Philippines U Lady Pirates, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14, to remain at No. 3 with a 5-1 record.

CSB trails unbeaten University of Perpetual Help (6-0) and Letran (5-0).

The Lady Cardinals, for their part, turned back the JRU Lady Bombers, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15, and stood at No. 4 with a 4-2 slate.

Raissa Ricablanca dropped a match-high 19 points while Freighanne Garcia and Alyana Ong scattered 11 hits apiece for Mapua, which is eyeing to make the Final Four, and a shot at its breakthrough women’s crown.

Both LPU and JRU sputtered to 1-5.

In men’s action earlier, Mapua trounced JRU, 25-22, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, to seize the solo lead with a pristine 6-0 card.