Alas UAAP boysâ€™ MVP

Alas UAAP boys’ MVP

MANILA, Philippines — Kieffer Alas bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum, becoming only the second La Salle-Zobel cager to do so in the UAAP boys’ basketball tournament.

The second-generation player topped the race among all local players with 91.429 statistical points (SPs) to follow the path of Aljun Melecio in Season 78 (2016).

The son of seasoned coach Louie and the younger brother of PBA veteran Kevin from NLEX averaged 20.07 points, 11.14 rebounds, 4.93 assists and 1.07 steals in 14 games.

Last season’s MVP, Collins Akowe of NU-Nazareth School, was named the first-ever Best Foreign-Student Athlete.