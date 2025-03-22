Alas UAAP boysâ€™ MVP

^

Alas UAAP boys’ MVP

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
March 22, 2025 | 12:00am
Alas UAAP boys' MVP
DLSZ's Kieffer Alas
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Kieffer Alas bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum, becoming only the second La Salle-Zobel cager to do so in the UAAP boys’ basketball tournament.

The second-generation player topped the race among all local players with 91.429 statistical points (SPs) to follow the path of Aljun Melecio in Season 78 (2016).

The son of seasoned coach Louie and the younger brother of PBA veteran Kevin from NLEX  averaged 20.07 points, 11.14 rebounds, 4.93 assists and 1.07 steals in 14 games.

Last season’s MVP, Collins Akowe of NU-Nazareth School, was named the first-ever Best Foreign-Student Athlete.

