All set for Smart Spike

MANILA, Philippines — The Smart Spike Volleyball tournament, co-presented by Meralco, will stage its eighth edition starting tomorrow at the Meralco Gymnasium in Pasig City.

From eight teams since its inception in 2017, the grassroots-based tournament has now grown to 40 teams, mostly schools from across the country, spread to eight divisions.

“It’s heartwarming to see how far Smart Spike has come,” said tournament director Revie Pioquinto.

Among those that have joined are Ateneo, Chiang Kai Shek College, NU-Nazareth, Canosa Academy Lipa, Grace Christina School and Holy Trinity among others.