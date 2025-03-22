Rebirth anniversary

On March 19, 2024, I entered the hospital and died for the first time. What started out as great difficulty in breathing descended into heart, lung and kidney failure. The immediate solution: stop my heart and restart it. I woke up three days later with tubes down my throat, a dozen needles in my right arm, and four machines beeping and pulsing next to me. Thirty-eight days and a second hospital later, I went home, alive and humbled.

Hard to believe it’s been a year since I survived multiple death experiences. I originally wanted to call it my “death anniversary,” but it was inadequate. Instead, I celebrate what happened after.

Of course, one cannot escape such an ordeal unscathed. The effects of what doctors call “Long COVID” are apparent and formidable. Because my heart will never reach even two-thirds of its previous capacity, I am restricted from a lot of activities, sports being the main one. Because of the defibrillator /pacemaker implanted just below my left clavicle, I can no longer play contact sports. The jarring, falling and contact would be devastating if it dislodged the device itself, or the wires screwed into my heart muscle. Even sports where I have to repeatedly extend my left arm are forbidden for the same reason. Should either of the wires be accidentally yanked out, I would need to undergo open-heart surgery. And we don’t want that. My doctor even advised against push-ups, and recommended the use of dumbbells, instead. I’m down to walking, for starters.

Now that I am almost totally relegated to the role of spectator, it has deepened my appreciation for my job. I am blessed to still be able to work in sports. I live for the grace of God and the kindness of my fellow man, in this case, so many of them. I am thankful to be able to watch my sons eventually start their own families, and see my daughter grow as a wonderful human being and woman. I renegotiated my time on earth with God. Each day, each moment is a bonus. And the effects on me are clear. I’ve learned to be less critical, more relaxed, and more introspective. In a way, life has become much easier.

I am also deeply grateful for the opportunities to work. I thank my bosses at IBC-13 and DWAN 1206 AM, our president Mr. Jimmie Policarpio, and our station manager, Marc Logan. Without the fulfillment of daily labor, I don’t know how I would have survived the last year. Having something to look forward to that I enjoy is priceless. We also have an amazing, incredibly talented pool of young people who continue to impress us.

I also want to thank Nori Uy of The Nudge+ Productions. He opened doors and gave me opportunities to experience new things and learn more about myself. That simple choice helped change my life. He is also blessed with a great bunch of people, which is very hard to find in this industry. Best of all, he is a good man.

But most of all, I thank The STAR for being my home and holding this spot for me when I was incapacitated. Mr. Miguel Belmonte will always be the best boss I’ve ever had, a selfless, giving and astute professional who has earned my loyalty many times over, and has always been there for me. Our sports editor Nelson Beltran whom I’ve known for decades, is a steadfast friend. The STAR has been and always will be home.

I also turned 60 this year, and will celebrate my 40th year as a sports journalist and broadcaster in 2026. Just being able to do that is an incomparable gift. At the end of the day, I still face the end of my days, only God knows when. The adventure may have changed, but the thrill remains the same.