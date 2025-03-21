^

Sports

NorthPort’s Tolentino crowned PBA Best Player of the Conference

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 8:09pm
NorthPortâ€™s Tolentino crowned PBA Best Player of the Conference
Best Import of the Conference Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (left) and Best Player of the Conference Arvin Tolentino (right)
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- For the first time ever, Arvin Tolentino has taken home the PBA Best Player of the Conference award.

The sweet-shooting forward, who was a key cog for the NorthPort Batang Pier’s historic run in the PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup, was awarded the top player of the import-laden conference.

Tolentino led NorthPort to its first top-seeded finish at the end of the eliminations and took Batang Pier to the semifinals, where they lost against Barangay Ginebra in five games.

At the end of the semifinals, he averaged 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Tolentino garnered an average of 36.3 statistical points throughout the conference.

According to the tally, he garnered 564 votes from the media and 54 from the players, including 454 points from the stats for a total of 1,072 points. 

Tolentino is the first NorthPort player to win the plum since Christian Standhardinger won it in the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup.

“Masaya. First so parang hindi ko actually alam ang sasabihin ko. Pero hindi ko in-expect na makukuha ko ito. The whole time, I was just trying to be better, trying to improve myself every day,” he said.

“Ito yung naging reward. So, sobrang happy ako dahil yun na, every day, pinu-push ko yung sarili ko, not intentionally para makuha ang kunganong award, it’s just to really get better every day, to help my team win and hopefully win a championship again,” he added. 

“It’s a bonus so I’m very happy na iilang players lang ang nakaka-achieve ng ganito and name ko andiyan na. So sobrang saya.” 

Tolentino edged out San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo (600 points,) NLEX’s Robert Bolick (540 points,) Converge’s Jordan Heading (419 points) and TNT’s Calvin Oftana, who is the only player among the official candidates that is still playing.

At the end of the semifinals, the sharpshooting Oftana tallied 31.9 average SPs with numbers of 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Oftana finished second in the race with 399 statistical points, 280 votes from the media and 98 player votes for a total of 777 points. 

Meanwhile, Oftana's teammate, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, bagged the Best Import of the Conference award.

At the end of the semifinals, Hollis-Jefferson averaged 28.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.9 steals and a league-leading 1.8 blocks per game for 52.7 average SPs.

He won the award over NorthPort’s Kadeem Jack (825 points,) Rain or Shine’s Deon Thompson (633 points) and Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee (670 points.)

The do-it-all winger had 615 statistical points and received 532 votes from the media and 133 from the players for 1,280 points. 

This is Hollis-Jefferson’s third Best Import award.

ARVIN TOLENTINO

BASKETBALL

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON

TNT TROPANG GIGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT's Erram remorseful over Game 2 antics

TNT's Erram remorseful over Game 2 antics

1 day ago
“Gusto lang manalo.” 
Sports
fbtw
TNT warned: Ginebra still strong, deep sans Brownlee

TNT warned: Ginebra still strong, deep sans Brownlee

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With the status of Ginebra import Justin Brownlee still unclear, TNT Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes warned his wards not...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa aim to pull away

Tropa aim to pull away

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
With Justin Brownlee at best not 100 percent and at worst unable to play altogether, this could be the most opportune time...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle-Zobel's Kieffer Alas cops UAAP MVP award

La Salle-Zobel's Kieffer Alas cops UAAP MVP award

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Kieffer Alas bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum, becoming only the second La Salle-Zobel cager to do so in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
The Sting that stung Ginebra

The Sting that stung Ginebra

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
Rey Nambatac got TNT coach Chot Reyes’ nod to start in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the PhilSports...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with