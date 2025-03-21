Sarines outduels Uyking after clutch birdie; Padilla wins in playoff

SANTA ROSA, Laguna – Lisa Sarines proved clutch under pressure, draining a nerve-wracking putt on No. 8 on the final stretch to claim a hard-fought two-stroke victory over Johanna Uyking, her final-round 79 capping off a dramatic, day-long duel of skill, strategy and resilience in the Uswing Mojing Junior World Qualifying at The Country Club here on Friday.

The girls’ 13-14 division was a battleground of shifting leads as Sarines and Uyking waged a thrilling head-to-head contest. The wind-swept course tested their mettle, with both competitors trading shots and gripping the leaderboard. Uyking’s birdie on No. 7 pulled her into a tie at 16-over overall, setting up a high-stakes showdown as they approached the decisive par-5 No. 8 – a hole she had birdied on both previous rounds.

But in a stunning twist, it was Sarines who rose to the occasion, executing a superb approach and capitalizing as Uyking missed a crucial putt to tie. Seizing the advantage, Sarines carried her one-stroke lead into the ninth, where she held her nerve and secured a par.

Uyking, in a last-ditch bid for a birdie to force another tie, instead bogeyed, handing Sarines the hard-earned victory with a 54-hole total of 232.

Uyking ultimately carded an 82, finishing at 234, while Mona Sarines and Precious Zaragosa rounded out the top four. Their performances secured them berths in the Junior World Championships in San Diego, California, this July, where they will compete among the world’s best rising stars.

Only the division winners, however, earned the coveted prize of free airfare to the event.

Mona Sarines shot a 78 for 242, while Zaragosa ended up with a 251 after an 85.

The boys’ 15-18 division also delivered a dramatic and unpredictable finish, with Tristan Padilla ultimately emerging victorious after a tense sudden-death playoff with Shinichi Suzuki. Padilla secured the win with a routine par from six feet on their return to No. 18, edging out Suzuki in the decider.

Holding a comfortable five-stroke lead heading into the final round, Padilla struggled down the stretch, dropping five strokes in the last three holes for an 83, and allowing Suzuki, who carded a 78, to force a playoff at 235.

But Suzuki fell short in sudden death, missing his par attempt from long range after chipping past the hole by about five paces.

Meanwhile, Patrick Tambalque and Emilio Hernandez claimed the final two Junior World berths after finishing tied for third at 240, with rounds of 78 and 83, respectively.

Midway through the final round, Padilla broke away from a tight three-way battle with birdies on Nos. 7, 9 and 14, establishing a three-stroke lead over Suzuki and Hernandez. However, he faltered toward the finish, double-bogeying Nos. 16 and 17 and bogeying the last. Suzuki, on the other hand, carded a steady two-over in the final four holes to force the playoff.

Despite the late struggles, Padilla held his nerve when it mattered most, clinching the title in sudden death.

Reese Ng fended off a determined challenge from Alessandra Luciano to secure victory in the girls’ 15-18 category, overcoming a series of bogeys down the stretch to win by four strokes with a 240 total after an 82.

Ng, who entered the final round with a two-shot lead over Luciano, held her ground despite a back-nine 41 against her rival’s 40. However, she proved steadier on the front nine, matching her five-over performance, while Luciano struggled with a 42.

Luciano, the tournament’s opening-round leader, briefly pulled level at 16-over overall when Ng bogeyed the first hole. But a costly double bogey on the par-3 third, which Ng parred, gave the latter a decisive two-stroke advantage. Ng maintained control for the rest of the round, fending off Luciano’s late attempts to close the gap.

Luciano finished second with a 245 after an 83, while Anya Cedo secured third place with a 246, also after an 82. Ally Gaccion locked in the final Junior World berth, finishing fourth with a 247 following an 84.

The tournament, supported by the National Golf Association, MVP Sports Foundation, The Country Club, ICTSI, PLDT and the Junior PGT, provided young golfers with a crucial test ahead of the 15-leg Junior PGT season, which begins next month at Eagle Ridge.

In addition to championship berths, the event awarded valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, which will be available throughout the Junior PGT circuit.

Ralph Batican cruised to victory in the boys’ 13-14 division despite a final-round 83, his commanding 10-stroke overnight lead proving insurmountable for his closest challengers. The rising Del Monte star posted a 54-hole total of 238, securing an 11-shot triumph over a late-charging Mico Ungco.

Playing pressure-free, Batican birdied the opening hole but struggled through the next six, dropping eight strokes. However, his lead remained unchallenged as erstwhile pursuers Zianbeau Edoc and David Teves failed to mount a serious threat.

Instead, Batican pulled away with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 13 and 14, extending his advantage to 11 and eventually coasting to the dominant win with a 43-40 card.

Ungco rallied with an 80 to snatch runner-up honors at 249, while Edoc and Teves pooled 251 and 252 after 83 and 897, respectively.