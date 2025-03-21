^

40 squads duke it out in Smart Spike Volleyball tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 3:08pm
MANILA, Philippines — This year’s Smart Spike Volleyball tournament will be bigger than ever.

A total of 40 school-based squads will be competing in the tournament, which will kick off this Saturday at the Claret Gym in Quezon City. 

The remaining games will be played at the Meralco Gym. 

"It's heartwarming to see how far Smart Spike has come. What started as a small initiative has now turned into a tournament that brings together so many talented young athletes," Smart Spike tournament director Revie Pioquinto said in a statement. 

"This tournament is not just about preparing schools for their respective competitions, but it also serves as a platform for players to be discovered,” she added. 

The 18-and-under Girls' Prime Category will feature teams such as National University Nazareth School, Ateneo de Manila University, Chiang Kai Shek College, Canossa Academy Lipa, San Felipe Neri Catholic School, De La Salle Medical & Health Sciences Institute, Gracel Christian College Foundation, Immaculada Concepcion College, and Holy Trinity Academy.

Meanwhile, the 18-and-under Girls' Homegrown Category will include De La Salle-Zobel, Immaculate Conception Academy-Greenhills, Assumption Antipolo, Marist School, Assumption College, Saint Pedro Poveda College, Domuschola International School, International Christian Academy, Colegio De Los Baños, Faith Academy, Makati Hope Christian School, St. Scholastica's Academy Marikina, San Gabriel Elementary School, and Army's Angels Integrated School.

For the 14-and-under girls’ division, the competing teams are De La Salle-Zobel, Immaculate Conception Academy, Assumption Antipolo, Assumption College, Canossa Academy Lipa, Makati Hope Christian School, St. Paul College of Pasig, San Felipe Neri Catholic School, The Cardinal Academy, Jubilee Christian Academy, St. Scholastica's Academy Marikina, and De La Salle Lipa.

The 18-and-under boys’ division will see action from Ateneo, Marist School, Chiang Kai Shek College, Canossa Academy Lipa, Colegio De Los Baños, San Felipe Neri Catholic School, Mystical Rose School of Caloocan, Immaculada Concepcion College, and Sto. Niño Catholic School.

The divisions will have a single round-robin format, with the prime category and boys’ divisions’ top four teams moving on to the semifinals. 

For the Homegrown Category and 14-and-under divisions, teams will be split into two pools, with the top two squads from each pool advancing to the crossover semifinals. 

The tournament will run until May. 

“Since its launch, Smart Spike has been a defining experience for young student-athletes. It has provided them with opportunities to develop their skills, build character, and learn valuable life lessons both on and off the court,” Smart Sports social media manager Aika Rey said. 

“As we celebrate our eighth year, we remain committed to fostering talent and creating moments of excellence in sports.”

