Lady Blazers, Lady Cardinals sweep foes in NCAA volleyball

Games Saturday

(JRU Gym)

9 a.m. - Letran vs AU (M)

11 a.m. - Letran vs AU (W)

1 p.m. - San Beda vs SSC-R (W)

3 p.m. - San Beda vs SSC-R (M)

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde and Mapua pulled off straight-set victories Friday to keep their place inside the magic four in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the Jose Rizal University Gym.

The Lady Blazers, eyeing a four-peat feat, were quick and resolute in disposing of the Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady Pirates, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14, to remain at No. 3 with a 5-1 record.

CSB trails unbeaten University of Perpetual Help (6-0) and Letran (5-0).

The Lady Cardinals, for their part, turned back the JRU Lady Bombers, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15, to keep the former’s stranglehold of No. 4 with a 4-2 slate.

Raissa Ricablanca dropped a match-high 19-point performance, while Freighanne Garcia and Alyana Ong scattered 11 hits apiece for Mapua, which is eyeing to make the Final Four, and hopefully, in the finals where it aims to earn a shot at its breakthrough women’s crown.

Both LPU and JRU sputtered to 1-5.

In men’s action earlier, Mapua trounced JRU, 25-22, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, to seize the solo lead with a pristine 6-0 card.