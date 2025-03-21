^

Sports

Lady Blazers, Lady Cardinals sweep foes in NCAA volleyball

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 3:01pm
Lady Blazers, Lady Cardinals sweep foes in NCAA volleyball
College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers
NCAA Philippines

Games Saturday

(JRU Gym)

9 a.m. - Letran vs AU (M)

11 a.m. - Letran vs AU (W)

1 p.m. - San Beda vs SSC-R (W)

3 p.m. - San Beda vs SSC-R (M)

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde and Mapua pulled off straight-set victories Friday to keep their place inside the magic four in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the Jose Rizal University Gym.

The Lady Blazers, eyeing a four-peat feat, were quick and resolute in disposing of the Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady Pirates, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14, to remain at No. 3 with a 5-1 record.

CSB trails unbeaten University of Perpetual Help (6-0) and Letran (5-0).

The Lady Cardinals, for their part, turned back the JRU Lady Bombers, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15, to keep the former’s stranglehold of No. 4 with a 4-2 slate.

Raissa Ricablanca dropped a match-high 19-point performance, while Freighanne Garcia and Alyana Ong scattered 11 hits apiece for Mapua, which is eyeing to make the Final Four, and hopefully, in the finals where it aims to earn a shot at its breakthrough women’s crown.

Both LPU and JRU sputtered to 1-5.

In men’s action earlier, Mapua trounced JRU, 25-22, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, to seize the solo lead with a pristine 6-0 card.

NCAA

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT's Erram remorseful over Game 2 antics

TNT's Erram remorseful over Game 2 antics

21 hours ago
“Gusto lang manalo.” 
Sports
fbtw
Tropa aim to pull away

Tropa aim to pull away

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
With Justin Brownlee at best not 100 percent and at worst unable to play altogether, this could be the most opportune time...
Sports
fbtw
The Sting that stung Ginebra

The Sting that stung Ginebra

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Rey Nambatac got TNT coach Chot Reyes’ nod to start in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the PhilSports...
Sports
fbtw
TNT warned: Ginebra still strong, deep sans Brownlee

TNT warned: Ginebra still strong, deep sans Brownlee

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
With the status of Ginebra import Justin Brownlee still unclear, TNT Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes warned his wards not...
Sports
fbtw

Eala wins Miami Open Round 1 match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Alex Eala scored a historic main draw win, taking down world No. 73 Katie Volynets of the USA, 6-3, 7-6(3), in the opening round of the 2025 Miami Open yesterday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fact check: LeBron James did not say Duterte 'must be convicted'

Fact check: LeBron James did not say Duterte 'must be convicted'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
NBA superstar LeBron James may have made political statements in the past, but he did not make one about the arrest of former...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP volleyball: Bottom-ranked squads try to stay in semis race

UAAP volleyball: Bottom-ranked squads try to stay in semis race

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Four bottom-ranked squads try inject some hope in their respective campaigns when they slug it out in the crucial second round...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija seizes MPBL lead; Basilan, Bataan win

Nueva Ecija seizes MPBL lead; Basilan, Bataan win

3 hours ago
Nueva Ecija crushed Manila Batang Quiapo, 113-83, on Thursday and cruised to the top spot.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle-Zobel's Kieffer Alas cops UAAP MVP award

La Salle-Zobel's Kieffer Alas cops UAAP MVP award

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Kieffer Alas bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum, becoming only the second La Salle-Zobel cager to do so in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Gecosala, Cua aim to keep winning ways in PPS Digos netfest

Gecosala, Cua aim to keep winning ways in PPS Digos netfest

4 hours ago
Jan Krelz Gecosala is determined to maintain his winning momentum as he sets his sights on another "double" at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with