Magramo pounds Cuarto to wrest WBC International belt

Arvin Magramo celebrates his latest triumph alongside boxing legend Manny Pacquiao during Thursday’s Blow-By-Blow show at Okada Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- Arvin Magramo relied heavily on two knockdowns and whipped former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto to bag the vacant World Boxing Council International light-flyweight crown on Thursday during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at Okada Manila.

The victory came just before Philippine boxing celebrated another slambang event as boxers and the entire local boxing community attended the Pacquiao-Elorde Awards.

With the eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao taking the spotlight, Magramo of the Johnny Elorde Stable was the slugfest’s biggest winner.

Cuarto, attempting to propel himself into back into world title contention, simply could not over the latest challenge.

“My heart is filled with joy,” Pacquiao, who awarded the trophy to Magramo, said.

Presented by San Miguel, the Magramo-Cuarto clash will be shown on Cignal’s ONE Sports channel.

The country’s longest running boxing show on television does the telecast of the fights at 8:30 p.m. very Sunday.

Meanwhile, lightweight Eman Bacosa remained unbeaten after defeating Arnaud Darius Makita, Congolese based in Davao City.

Bacosa now totes a 6-0 card with four knockouts.

Pacquiao, the most illustrious product of Blow-By-Blow in the 1990s, assures Philippine boxing that he will continue holding cards and on the horizon is a massive world title fight.