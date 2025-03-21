^

Magramo pounds Cuarto to wrest WBC International belt

Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 1:44pm
Magramo pounds Cuarto to wrest WBC International belt
Arvin Magramo celebrates his latest triumph alongside boxing legend Manny Pacquiao during Thursday’s Blow-By-Blow show at Okada Manila.
(Blow-By-Blow)

MANILA, Philippines -- Arvin Magramo relied heavily on two knockdowns and whipped former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto to bag the vacant World Boxing Council International light-flyweight crown on Thursday during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at Okada Manila.

The victory came just before Philippine boxing celebrated another slambang event as boxers and the entire local boxing community attended the Pacquiao-Elorde Awards.

With the eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao taking the spotlight, Magramo of the Johnny Elorde Stable was the slugfest’s biggest winner.

Cuarto, attempting to propel himself into back into world title contention, simply could not over the latest challenge.

“My heart is filled with joy,” Pacquiao, who awarded the trophy to Magramo, said.

Presented by San Miguel, the Magramo-Cuarto clash will be shown on Cignal’s ONE Sports channel.

The country’s longest running boxing show on television does the telecast of the fights at 8:30 p.m. very Sunday.

Meanwhile, lightweight Eman Bacosa remained unbeaten after defeating Arnaud Darius Makita, Congolese based in Davao City.

Bacosa now totes a 6-0 card with four knockouts.

Pacquiao, the most illustrious product of Blow-By-Blow in the 1990s, assures Philippine boxing that he will continue holding cards and on the horizon is a massive world title fight.

19 hours ago
“Gusto lang manalo.” 
By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Rey Nambatac got TNT coach Chot Reyes’ nod to start in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the PhilSports...
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Alex Eala scored a historic main draw win, taking down world No. 73 Katie Volynets of the USA, 6-3, 7-6(3), in the opening round of the 2025 Miami Open yesterday.
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Choco Mucho setter Mars Alba will do everything to win.
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala scored a massive upset, defeating Katie Volynets in the opening round of the 2025 Miami Open,...
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Kieffer Alas bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum, becoming only the second La Salle-Zobel cager to do so in the UAAP...
2 hours ago
Jan Krelz Gecosala is determined to maintain his winning momentum as he sets his sights on another "double" at the...
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic has sought to create some distance between himself and the legal action taken against the ATP and WTA tours...
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
A familiar face in the stands will surely hype up Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in time for Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
