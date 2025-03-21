^

TNT's Hollis-Jefferson ecstatic to have mom in town for Game 4

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 10:48am
TNT's Hollis-Jefferson ecstatic to have mom in town for Game 4
TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) puts up a shot over Barangay Ginebra in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Wednesday evening at the Philsports Arena.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- A familiar face in the stands will surely hype up Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in time for Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

Hollis-Jefferson’s mother will be flying in from the United States to watch her son and the rest of the TNT Tropang Giga shoot for a 3-1 series lead over Barangay Ginebra Friday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

His mother could even see her son be crowned the PBA Best Import of the Conference, with the lefty do-it-all forward being the frontrunner in the race.

Hollis-Jefferson, after the Tropang Giga’s 87-85 Game 3 win that gave them a 2-1 series lead, said that it is her first time to see him play abroad.

“My mom’s coming on Friday. It’s her first time coming to see me play abroad so I’m looking forward to that. She lands at 6 in the morning on Friday. So it will be a long travel day and then a long travel day to Antipolo,” he said.

“We didn’t tell her that yet. But I’m looking forward to having her here and just see me compete, just a great feeling,” he added, as he stressed that he is hoping he would “make her proud.”

But while his mother could see him get the Best Import award on Friday evening, he is still focused on one thing.

“She may see that and make the moment more special but it’s not about the individual accolades, it’s about the team win,” he said.

“Because last year, I won it and we lost. So, I will prefer to win the game,” he added.

Through three games, Hollis-Jefferson, as expected, leads TNT in almost all statistical categories.

He is averaging 26.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game to go with a steal and a block per contest. He is also averaging 46 minutes and 53 seconds a game, the highest among all players in the finals.

BASKETBALL

PBA

RONDAE HOLLIS-JEFFERSON

TNT TROPANG GIGA
