^

Sports

Birdie blitz puts Tabuena in International Series Macau mix

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 8:09pm
Birdie blitz puts Tabuena in International Series Macau mix
Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines plays a shot during the International Series Qatar golf tournament at the Doha Golf Club in Doha on November 30, 2024.
Karim Jaafar / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena made the most of a rare Major opportunity, seizing the moment with a brilliant six-under 64 to be right in the mix after the first round of the International Series Macau on Thursday.

Former US Masters champion Patrick Reed’s solid play in the afternoon wave netted him a 63 at the Macau Golf and Country Club, dislodging the Filipino ace from the top of the $2-million championship of the series held under the Asian Tour banner.

Reed, who wound up fourth here last year, capped his brilliant round with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18, edging past Tabuena, who had led for most of the day, Peter Uihlein and Kalle Samooja.

“It was a steady day,” said Reed, a member of 4Aces GC on the LIV Golf League. “I wasn’t feeling that great when I first got up. Mainly my body was a little tight, but it loosened up nicely on the range.”

Tabuena shook off the effects of an early wake-up call and an uncharacteristic missed one-foot putt on his first hole for bogey on No. 10 to set the pace early on.

“I woke up at 3:45 a.m., got in the gym at 4:10 a.m. Did some stretching, did some activation stuff, yeah, but it’s routine. The game feels really good except for my three putt on the first hole, which was No. 10. Missed it from a foot. So that was pretty funny. I just laughed it out.”

He actually turned serious, hitting birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 18 after gunning down a birdie on the 11th and dropping another shot on No. 14.

Sustaining his charge, his came through with a pair of back-to-back birdie feats from Nos. 3 and 7 to put himself in early contention.

“My game’s in a good spot, but it’s still very early in the tournament. There’s three more days, and hopefully I can continue this form,” said Tabuena, who is chasing not just his fourth Asian Tour title but also one of the three coveted spots in The Open Championship in Northern Ireland this July.

Taking advantage of an early tee time and calm conditions, the Filipino ace delivered a near-flawless performance, positioning himself ahead of a world-class field.

Hitting 10 fairways and 15 greens, Tabuena’s precision play kept him in contention, but it was his short game that truly shone. Despite a three-putt bogey on his opening hole on No. 10, he needed just 27 putts overall, including a superb birdie conversion on the par-3 11th. Even when he found trouble, such as on No. 1, he scrambled to save par.

With a $2-million prize purse on the line in the second leg of the 10-event International Series, a pathway to the LIV Golf League, Tabuena has given himself a prime chance to contend. But with a stacked leaderboard behind him, he knows this is only the beginning.

Justin Quiban, meanwhile, shot a 68 for joint 35th, while Angelo Que struggled coming off a sweep of the first two legs of the Philippine Golf Tour, hitting six birdies but hobbling with eight bogeys for a 72 and in danger of missing the cut at joint 111st.

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

High5 Futsal pursuing talent search

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
There’s no way to go but up for Philippine futsal as the High5 Futsal Men’s and Women’s Leagues rev up...
Sports
fbtw
Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

Pals yet fierce foes Cone-Reyes rivalry embellishes coaching legacies

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Old rivals Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra and Chot Reyes of TNT are pitted yet again in a chess match in the PBA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga nip Gin Kings for 2-1 lead as Brownlee goes down with injury

Tropang Giga nip Gin Kings for 2-1 lead as Brownlee goes down with injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga took the upper hand in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after squeaking past Barangay Ginebra,...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

Yulo to receive Sports Hero award

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
Two-time Paris Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Carlos Yulo will be feted with the first-ever Outstanding Sports Hero trophy,...
Sports
fbtw
Solomon spared of sanction

Solomon spared of sanction

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
National U spiker Alyssa Solomon has remained eligible to play in the ongoing UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU's Belen leads UAAP volleyball MVP race

NU's Belen leads UAAP volleyball MVP race

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
National University ace spiker Bella Belen is on track to capture her second straight and third overall Most Valuable Player...
Sports
fbtw
Teaching and gaming: The story of Fuego Gaming

Teaching and gaming: The story of Fuego Gaming

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
As a student, Jon Arvin Tenoria, known to most Filipino gamers as “Fuego Gaming”, would find himself sleeping...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball referees gear up for FIVB worlds

Philippine volleyball referees gear up for FIVB worlds

6 hours ago
Thirty-four referees — including eight international referees — are undergoing a five-day refresher course as...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward

Filipina fencer Maxine Esteban pushes forward

By Abac Cordero | 7 hours ago
Maxine Esteban, the Filipina fencer who now represents Ivory Coast in the international arena, has no plans of slowing down...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with