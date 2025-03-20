^

NU's Belen leads UAAP volleyball MVP race

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 4:16pm
NU's Belen leads UAAP volleyball MVP race
Bella Belen (left) of National University.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — National University ace spiker Bella Belen is on track to capture her second straight and third overall Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum after topping the statistical race at the end of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball first round.

Belen amassed 159.6 statistical points (SPs) in seven games to pace the women’s division MVP race as the Lady Bulldogs completed a first-round sweep to bolster their title retention bid.

The senior spiker notched the UAAP Rookie-Most Valuable Player honors in Season 84 (2022) and the MVP citation in Season 86 (2024).

She moved closer to another milestone that would put her among the league greats with three MVP awards by flaunting all-around numbers across all departments.

After the first round, Belen was No. 1 in aces (0.63 per set), No. 7 in scoring (107), No. 8 in spiking efficiency (33.47%), No. 6 in digs (2.60 per set) and No. 5 in receiving efficiency (33.58%).

Trailing Belen are La Salle’s Shevana Laput (157.692), super rookie Shaina Nitura (145.556) of Adamson, Season 85 Rookie-MVP Angel Canino (141.538), and her teammate Vange Alinsug (130.000).

NU’s Alyssa Solomon (126.000), last season’s Finals MVP, Angge Poyos (120.345) and Regina Jurado (113.103) of Santo Tomas as well as NU libero Shaira Jardio (106.400) and setter Camilla Lamina (101.600) rounded out the Top 10.

In the men’s division, Ken Batas of Ateneo took the driver’s seat with 160.370 SPs after topping the points (142). He’s also fourth in spiking efficiency at 45.52%, fourth in aces with 0.37 per set and eighth in digging with 1.44 per set.

Behind him are University of Santo Tomas rookie JJ Macam (148.750), FEU’s Mikko Espartero (147.917), La Salle’s Noel Kampton (145.000) and UST’s Popoy Colinares (140.833).

BELLA BELEN

LADY BULLDOGS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

UAAP
