Philippine volleyball referees gear up for FIVB worlds

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-four referees — including eight international referees — are undergoing a five-day refresher course as they reboot for the country’s hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Philippines 2025 in September.

Argentina’s Guillermo Paredes, president of FIVB’s Rules and Refereeing Commission, is the Course Director and Primary Resource Speaker of the course — organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) — which ends Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“We want to assure that proper officiating will be imposed during the matches with 32 of the world’s best teams competing in two venues,” said PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, who also immersed himself in the course. “This is the world championship that’s why we have to make it the best.”

“We would like to express our gratitude to the FIVB for having Guillermo Paredes as our instructor,” Suzara said. “He is providing our referees advanced knowledge on how to officiate the matches properly.”

The country is hosting the FIVB MWCH in two venues — Smart Araneta Coliseum and Mall of Asia Arena — from September 12-28.

The course, Suzara said, emphasizes on the Rules of the Game, Modern Volleyball Use of Technology, FIVB Video Challenge Regulations, FOP/Court Inspection and Set-up, FIVB Match Protocols and Practical Refereeing Applications with demonstration teams — seven matches — and Match Referees’ Evaluation.

Suzara, also the FIVB Executive Vice President and president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation, opened the course with PNVF secretary-general Donaldo Caringal, chairman Dr. Arnel Hajan and Referee and Rules of the Game chairman Yul Castillo Benosa.