Junior Tigresses dispose of Lady Bullpups to claim UAAP hoops crown

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 20, 2025 | 1:00pm
UST Junior Growling Tigresses
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Solo champions this time around.

The University of Santo Tomas Junior Growling Tigresses brought home the UAAP Season 87 girls’ basketball championship after edging out the National University Lady Bullpups, 63-57, in Game 2 of their championship series Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

UST held NU to just four points in the payoff period as they came from five points down at the halfway point of the fourth quarter.

Most Valuable Player Barby Dajao showcased steady production, finishing with 22 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, but had eight turnovers. Sandra Abrantes also provided the spark when UST needed it most, finishing with 14 points and five rebounds.

After losing a double-digit lead in the first half, UST trailed by five, 52-57, at the 4:28 mark of the final quarter after a layup by Marie Sales.

Those were the last points by the Lady Bullpups, as the Espana-based squad finished the game with an 11-0 finishing kick, with Abrantes in the forefront.

With UST missing easy shots from point blank range, Abrantes scored seven straight points to push UST ahead, 59-57, with 2:23 remaining.

And with momentum firmly on the side of the Tigresses, Dajao hit a huge layup with 1:21 remaining to push their lead to four, 61-57.

The Lady Bullpups had multiple chances to creep closer, but nothing materialized.

And with 17.2 seconds left, Abrantes put the cherry on top with a layup.

NU’s Aubrey Lapasaran and Rebekkah Pascua then missed 3-pointers as the clock melted.

“They really worked hard for this. They played through it, they played through swollen ankles, they played through dislocated shoulders, broken hand, ACLs, hanggang itong last game na ito and I’m very very proud of them that they fought hard,” UST head coach Sen Dysangco told reporters after the game.

The Junior Tigresses led by 11, 42-31, in the second quarter after a pair of free throws by Dajao.

But the Lady Bulldogs unleashed a 19-2 run capped by a split from the line by Ashley Trinidad to grab a 50-44 lead.

This was a lead they held onto for the most part, before the Tigresses’ late run.

Kassandra Tambawan and Jannah Wenceslao chipped in six apiece for UST.

Lapasaran had 22 markers, eight boards, four pilfers, three dimes and a swat for NU. Rosano added 12.

This season is the return of the girls’ tournament since UAAP Season 82. In that season, the championship series was tied at 1-1, but Game 3 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UST and the Adamson Lady Baby Falcons were named co-champions.

Before Game 2 started, individual awards were handed out.

Dajao was named Most Valuable Player, as she also led the girls’ Mythical Five team. Joining her are La Salle’s Erica de Luna, teammates Katrina Insoy and Rhiane Perez and Lapasaran.

