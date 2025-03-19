Tour of Luzon puts premium on safety with Cardinal Santos Medical Center partnership

Duckworld chairman John Patrick Gregorio (2nd from left) seals the partnership with Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) president and CEO Raul Pagdanganan. With them are (from left) MPTC Tour of Luzon 2025 project director Dean Francis Diaz and CSMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Antonio Say.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) Tour of Luzon 2025 forged an essential partnership with Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) on the safe conduct of the much-anticipated revival of the race.

MPTC and event organizer DuckWorld PH formalized their agreement with CSMC on Monday that will ensure the health and safety of all cyclists and members of the Tour entourage during the eight-stage bikathon that will kick off in Paoay, Ilocos Norte, on April 24 and finish at Camp John Hay in Baguio City on May 1.

CSMC President and CEO Raul Pagdanganan signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) with DuckWorld Chairman John Patrick Gregorio during the official partnership ceremony held at the Philippine Center for Advanced Surgery of CSMC.

“This partnership enables us to apply our expertise that will not only help in responding to health and safety needs of the athletes and participants, but more so aid in the athletes’ optimal condition to compete,” Pagdanganan said.

CSMC will specifically provide top-notch medical services throughout the fabled multi-stage cycling Tour, offering on-site emergency care, first aid stations, transport services and immediate response teams.

“This MOA with the Cardinal Santos Medical Center is a testament to the commitment of the MVP Group in seeing the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2025 properly conducted,” MPTC Chief Regulatory Officer Arrey Perez said.

“The intensity of this race will push to the limit, and we want to make sure everyone is properly supported and cared for,” added Perez. With 105 riders from 15 participating teams, the opening stage is an out-and-back 180-kilometer course in Paoay followed by a team trial trial race in Stage 2 (60 kilometers) going to Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

The third stage takes the cyclists to San Juan, La Union (135kms) before pedaling 150kms from Agoo, La Union to Clark in Stage 4.

“We are dedicated to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for every participant, and our alliance with a trusted medical services partner enables us to respond swiftly and effectively to any health emergency,” Gregorio said.

Also gracing the contract signing were MPTC Tour of Luzon project director Dean Francis Diaz and CSMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Antonio Say.

CSMC is a partner of choice for the revival of the Tour that ceased its journey in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic since the hospital has a wide range of excellent sports medicine and wellness products and services through its Sports Medicine Institute.

The Sports Medicine Institute houses the MVP Clinic that offers the latest in the care of professional and recreational athletes from the treatment and prevention of injuries to proper conditioning and nutrition.

Along with the hospital’s Lifestyle and Wellness Center, a complete array of both effective treatment and development program packages are available for all types of patients and athletes.

Stage 5 is a 120km ride that begins and ends in Clark, Pampanga via New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac while the sixth stage will finish in Lingayen, Pangasinan after 150kms.

The surviving cyclists will race against the clock during the Individual Time Trial (30kms) in Stage 7 in preparation for the 178-km punishing climb to Camp John Hay in Baguio City on the final stage where the champion will be crowned.