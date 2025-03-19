^

Sports

Philippine sports funding body reaffirms commitment to national boxers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 2:19pm
Philippine sports funding body reaffirms commitment to national boxers
Richard Bachmann

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to finance the Filipino boxers now that the sport will remain in the calendar of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“The Philippine Sports Commission stands alongside the global sporting community in celebrating this positive development,” Bachmann told The STAR. “We are fully committed to providing the support to all Filipino boxers aiming for success at the 2028 LA Olympics.”

Bachmann said boxing in the quadrennial games should boost the country’s chances in winning more gold medals there since the sport has constantly delivered the country medals, including the last two Olympics.

Of the 18 medals the country won in the Olympics, 10 of those came from boxing, including bronzes from Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas in Paris last year.

“The inclusion of boxing in the sports program for the 2028 LA Olympics is a significant development for the international sporting community, as well as for our country, where the sport enjoys immense passion and support,” said Bachmann.

“The Philippines has consistently produced outstanding boxers in the Olympics, with notable achievements in the last two editions in Tokyo in 2021 and Paris in 2024.”

“With boxing’s continued presence in the global multi-sport event, Filipino boxers are excited to take on the bigger step in upholding the prestige they’ve brought to our nation,” he added.

BOXING

PSC

RICHARD BACHMANN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Boxing back in Olympics

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
 Boxing, a major source of medals for the Philippines in the Olympics, will get its spot back in the program of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles and Filipino sports officials couldn’t be happier with this...
Sports
fbtw
Defense name of the game

Defense name of the game

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Both teams are putting much premium on defense. So don’t be surprised if protagonists TNT and Barangay Ginebra won’t...
Sports
fbtw
No Jokic, no Murray, no problem for Nuggets

No Jokic, no Murray, no problem for Nuggets

15 hours ago
Aaron Gordon scored 38 points as the Denver Nuggets shrugged off the absence of Nikola Jokic to halt the Golden State Warriors’...
Sports
fbtw

PBA Finals by numbers

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The venue for Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals shifts to the PhilSports Arena tonight with the best-of-seven series tied at a win apiece.
Sports
fbtw
EJ takes break in Dubai

EJ takes break in Dubai

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
World No. 4 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is taking a brief rest in Dubai to confer with adviser/benefactor Jim Lafferty and map...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Thousands of taekwondo jins duke it out in Smart/MVPSF national tilt

Thousands of taekwondo jins duke it out in Smart/MVPSF national tilt

3 hours ago
Veterans and rising stars will try to outdo each other when they vie in the season-opening Smart/MVPSF National Carlos Palanca...
Sports
fbtw
Porzingis, Scheierman lead short-handed Celtics over Nets

Porzingis, Scheierman lead short-handed Celtics over Nets

3 hours ago
Kristaps Porzingis and rookie Baylor Scheierman stepped up as the NBA champion Boston Celtics shook off the absence of star...
Sports
fbtw
Planned invitational tourney highlights PFF-GoTyme Bank partnership

Planned invitational tourney highlights PFF-GoTyme Bank partnership

By Olmin Leyba | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Football Federation, together with its new partner GoTyme Bank, is laying the groundwork for the staging of...
Sports
fbtw
NU&rsquo;s Solomon deemed eligible in UAAP

NU’s Solomon deemed eligible in UAAP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
National University Lady Bulldog Alyssa Solomon will still be eligible to compete in the UAAP, the league said, after withdrawing...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis headlines as world indoors tilt finally gets Nanjing green light

Duplantis headlines as world indoors tilt finally gets Nanjing green light

5 hours ago
Armand “Mondo” Duplantis headlines a stellar cast in the Chinese city of Nanjing for a world indoor athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with