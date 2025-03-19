^

Sports

Planned invitational tourney highlights PFF-GoTyme Bank partnership

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 10:23am
Planned invitational tourney highlights PFF-GoTyme Bank partnership

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation, together with its new partner GoTyme Bank, is laying the groundwork for the staging of a major international competition later this year.

To be called the GoTyme Bank Cup 2025, the tournament intends to pit the Philippines against tough rivals during the September window. 

Invitations were sent to South Africa, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore for the meet, which will serve as a major highlight of the newly established partnership between the federation and the bank.

In addition to the Cup, GoTyme Bank has pledged financial support to the PFF not only for the men’s and women’s teams but also for grassroots development for the next three years. 

The bank will also prepare exclusive merchandise, special events, ticket promos and more beginning with the Pinoy booters’ opening game against Maldives in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on March 25 against Maldives at the New Clark Stadium in Capas.

The partnership was launched in a press conference Tuesday in Mandaluyong. In attendance were GoTyme Bank CEO Nate Clarke, co-CEO Abet Tinio, PFF national teams director Freddy Gonzalez, coach Albert Capellas and players Sandro Reyes and Amani Aguinaldo of the men’s team and Kaya Hakwinson of the Filipinas.

“There is an undeniable love for football in the country and it’s only continuing to grow. Our partnership with the PFF allows us to be there for athletes and fans alike. We want to be part of the story of bringing Philippine football onto the global stage,” said Clarke.

“We both share the goal of bringing football further not only by supporting our national teams but also developing training camps for young kids. This is a shared vision that shows GoTyme Bank is the right partner to help us build the future of Filipino football,” said Gonzalez.

