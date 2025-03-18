^

Llover takes on heavy-handed Japanese in Tokyo

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 1:53pm
Llover takes on heavy-handed Japanese in Tokyo
Kenneth Llover (right) in action in this file photo.
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino bantamweight prospect Kenneth Llover is heading to Japan to put his unbeaten record on the line against local bet Keita Kurihara on March 24 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old LLover (13-0, with eight knockouts) has been warned against Kurihara, a heavy-handed fighter whose 16 of 19 wins came by way of knockout (with eight losses and a draw).

LLover and his team led by manager and Filipino boxing legend Gerry Peñalosa held a presser Monday, March 17, at Max’s Restaurant on Scout Tuazon Street in Quezon City to drum up in interest in the fight.

“Ken continues to improve every fight. Japan won’t be easy — Kurihara may not have a perfect record, but he’s a bigger, relentless pressure fighter that Ken has never faced before. If Ken isn’t ready, it’s going to be a long night,” Gerry said Peñalosa.

Llover, a southpaw from General Trias, Cavite, will be gunning for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation bantamweight championship against Kunihara — a regional crown that would boost the Filipino’s chances for a world title shot.

TitleHolder, a boxing streaming platform that also promotes LLover, is optimistic of LLover’s chances to keep his perfect record intact.

“Sending Kenneth Llover to Japan to face a battle-tested warrior like Kurihara is a challenge, but with the right preparation, we believe he has what it takes to win,” said Titleholder CEO Elmer Anuran.

KENNETH LLOVER
