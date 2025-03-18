Southwoods Invitational dangles cars, cruise trips as prizes

MANILA, Philippines — Golfers at this year’s Southwoods Invitational are in for a spectacular week as two brand-new cars, a seven-night Alaska cruise, and a suite of other incredible prizes await those who can ace their shots at Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

The highly anticipated member-guest tournament, which kicks off Wednesday, March 19, boasts a record-breaking 400 teams and 800 players, ensuring a dynamic mix of intense competition and high-class social engagement.

This year’s most coveted prizes include Mitsubishi XForce GLS 1.6G 2WD CVT and Toyota Raize 1.2M/T — luxury rides waiting for those who hit a hole-in-one, along with a seven-night Alaska cruise aboard the Serenade of the Seas for two, including roundtrip flights (Manila-Vancouver-Manila), courtesy of RCI, an Ogawa Massage Chair for the ultimate relaxation, a three-night luxury stay at Hamp Court Palace, complete with roundtrip flights (Manila-Taipei-Manila) from Klio International, and an MF Electric Golf Cart.

If no one scores an ace, the cars, the Alaska cruise, the Ogawa chair, the Taiwan trip, and the MF Electric Golf Cart will be raffled off among the participants, keeping the excitement alive until the very end.

Other sponsors, including Gamboa & Sons Inc., K&G Apparel and Tee One/J-Ten Sports Inc., are also offering exciting prizes for aces on designated holes.

Meanwhile, the competition will feature two exciting formats: Best Ball at the Masters course and Aggregate at the Legends course. All rounds will follow the Stableford Points System, ensuring a dynamic and engaging tournament that rewards consistent performance and strategic play.

Play schedule will be sequential tee times from Day 1-3 starting at 6 a.m. while Day 4 will have shotgun start at 6:30 a.m. at the Masters and at 7 a.m. at the Legends.

Titles to be disputed are Division I, II, III, IV, and V while the sponsors and guests will also battle for top honors in their side of the event.

CSL Construction and Pro-Envirotek Inc. head the event’s chief backers as Platinum sponsors, along with Gold supporters Rep. Roy Loyola, Carmona, Cavite Mayor Dahlia Loyola, CWC International Corp., Leads Agri/Malveda Properties, Newport World Resorts, Petron Corp., Smartscore, and The Turf Company.

The Silver sponsors are Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Agrexplore Corp., Coca-Cola Bottlers, Phils. Inc., Federal Land NRE Global Inc., Herb-All Organic Trading Corp., Le Chef Inc. and Cabuyao Mayor Dennis Hain, while the Bronze sponsors are Aqua Terra Integrated Solutions Inc., Arcridge Construction, Ares Merchants Phils., Asia Global Materials Handling, Automobile Association of the Phils. Inc., AVC Chemical Corp., Ayala Land Premier, Baali Marketing & Agrocrops Co., Bird Steel Farm, Boeing Materials Handling Corp., Camaya Coast, CDO Foodshare Inc., Castillo, Laman, Tan, Pantaleon & San Jose Law Offices, Rep. Dino Tanjuatco, Dadjniel Turf Inc., Escala Tagaytay, Filhome Builders, Filinvest Alabang, First Orient Dev’t. & Construction Corp., Forest Hills Golf and Country Club, G&W Clubshares Inc., GG&A Clubshares, Golforce, Golfx; GUR Lavi Corp. (Telavi), Hyrdotech Irrigation and General Services, Januarius Golf, JEA Steel Industries Inc., JCOR Power Technology Supply and Services Inc., LJ Industrial Fabrication Inc., Laurea and Lia Duque, MIT Air Inc., MRT Dev’t. Corp., Ortigas Land, People’s General Insurance Corp./FORE Carama Cargo Solution Inc., Prestige Golf Access & Clubshares, Inc. (PGA Clubshares), RFM Corp., Robin Jeon, Newington Builders Inc., Shangri-La Boracay/White House Resorts, Sherwood Hills Golf Club, Smart Probe, Time Cargo Logistics Corp., Transview Phils./Callaway and Vice Gov. Faustino Dy.