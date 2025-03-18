^

Sports

Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class

Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 9:00am
for Toyota
Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class
Previously known as the TGR Vios Cup, the TGR Philippine Cup is the mobility company’s premier racing series, which aims to bring the thrill of motorsports closer to Filipinos.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is once again adding excitement to the local motorsports scene as it introduces big changes for the 11th season of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup (TGR Philippine Cup).

Previously known as the TGR Vios Cup, the TGR Philippine Cup is the mobility company’s premier racing series, which aims to bring the thrill of motorsports closer to Filipinos.

The 2025 TGR Philippine Cup season returns with an earlier race calendar, holding three race weekends:

  • Race Weekend 1 – March 22, 2025
  • Race Weekend 2 – May 2025
  • Race Weekend 3 – August 2025

Race Weekend 1 will be setting the pace at the Clark International Speedway in Mabalacat, Pampanga. Action-packed races await spectators as racers in the Novice Class, Sporting Class and Super Sporting Class duke it out in the Sprint and Endurance Races.

Returning to the Novice Class are TMP president Masando Hashimoto, Reph Bangsil and media racers John Rey San Diego and Pablo Salapantan. Joining them are Vios Cup Autocross alumna Arianne Bautista, sim racer Luis Moreno and media racer Ian Magbanua.

2025 TGR Philippine Cup Novice Class champion Russel Reyes and runner-up Jamil Lacuna have been promoted to the Sporting Class, where they will face off with some of the best racers in the country. They are joined by Kody Ng who is returning from last season to complete the Team TGR Philippines lineup.

A new race class will also be debuting on the grid—but with a familiar car! The Legacy Class, composed of former Vios Cup racers and owners of the third generation Vios, will be competing in their own race class in an exciting opportunity to see the legends and even former Vios Cup champions back on the track.

Racing teams from all over the country are revving up their engines for another thrill-filled season. With a bigger prize pool at stake, the competition is more intense than ever.

Fan-fun is back on track

In the spirit of providing fun and excitement to the fans, the TGR Philippine Cup is also introducing a new race format. Car clubs of Toyota’s performance cars—the GR Yaris, GR Supra and GR 86—will get to push their super cars to the limits in the Club Race, a five-lap circuit race.

Previously, car clubs were only given access to the speedway during Track Day, where they could fulfill their need for speed on the racetracks. Now with a competitive factor, the activity brings even more thrills to drivers and spectators alike.

For car club members who will not be participating in the Club Race, they will still get to enjoy driving around the track during Track Day, where fans can also enjoy seeing their favorite GR performance cars zipping through.

Fans will also get to see the New GR Yaris in action during its racetrack debut. The GR Supra, the GR 86 and various car club’s collections will also be on display at the event. Fans can also check out the official GR merchandise store for shirts, caps, umbrellas, tumblers and other fan items.

There will be game booths, including the TGR GT Cup experience, where e-racing fans can put their skills to the test. Fans can also get their hands on freebies and prizes at the sponsors’ booths, and watch drifting and gymkhana exhibitions by professional drivers.

Filipino alternative rock band Hale will also be performing their hit songs for a night of celebration. Admission to all these activities is free!

“We talked with race fans and our customers to work out how we can make the TGR Philippine Cup even better. This led to the development of the Club Race and the Legacy Class, where fans themselves can participate in track activities,” shared TMP assistant vice president for marketing services Andy Ty.

“Through events such as the TGR Philippine Cup, we hope more Filipinos can become interested in cars and motorsports, and experience for themselves the thrill of pushing the limits for better.”

Race Weekend 1 of the TGR Philippine Cup will be broadcast live on the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines Facebook and YouTube pages. The live stream will start at 8:30 a.m.

 

Follow Toyota Gazoo Racing on Facebook and Instagram and TMP’s official pages—Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on Twitter and join the Viber community at Toyota PH for updates.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Toyota. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

GAZOO RACING

MOTORSPORT

TOYOTA

TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES

TOYOTA YARIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ginebra&rsquo;s escape act

Ginebra’s escape act

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
TNT could’ve raced to a 2-0 lead in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals but dropping Game 2 to Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Arca shines with two golds in national chess tilt

Arca shines with two golds in national chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Runner-up in the standard second, Christian Gian Karlo Arca struck in rapid and blitz for a two-gold and one-silver haul in...
Sports
fbtw
Magic end Cavaliers&rsquo; run, thunder roll on

Magic end Cavaliers’ run, thunder roll on

10 hours ago
Paolo Banchero scored 24 points as the Orlando Magic overturned a 13-point deficit to end the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 16-game...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers, Chery Tiggo begin PVL quarters hostilities

Cool Smashers, Chery Tiggo begin PVL quarters hostilities

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Creamline is going all out to gain the early upperhand in their 4 p.m. showdown since every victory counts in a short but...
Sports
fbtw
UB, CEU stay on semis race in UCAL-PGFLEX cage tourney

UB, CEU stay on semis race in UCAL-PGFLEX cage tourney

18 hours ago
John Paul Mendy put on another stellar performance and University of Batangas kept its flickering semis bid alive with a 100-71...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Andreeva sustains rise, bags Indian Wells crown

Andreeva sustains rise, bags Indian Wells crown

10 hours ago
Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva toppled world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to capture her second WTA 1000...
Sports
fbtw
Making MVP&rsquo;s dream come true

Making MVP’s dream come true

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Reviving the Tour of Luzon is a step towards making sports patron and business executive Manny V. Pangilinan’s dream...
Sports
fbtw
For RHJ, it&rsquo;s about getting better

For RHJ, it’s about getting better

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
After failing to convert his last-gasp attempt at the game-winner against a wall of defenders, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson lay...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline bent on keeping tradition

Creamline bent on keeping tradition

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
In its first 16 conferences in the Premier Volleyball League, Creamline has always had a podium finish.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with