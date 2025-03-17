^

UB, CEU stay on semis race in UCAL-PGFLEX cage tourney

March 17, 2025 | 4:00pm
John Paul Mendy was almost unstoppable inside the paint as he tallied 32 points on a respectable 12-of-16 shooting from field for University of Batangas.
MANILA, Philippines — John Paul Mendy put on another stellar performance and University of Batangas kept its flickering semis bid alive with a 100-71 dumping of the Philippine Women’s University on Monday, March 17, in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

One of several foreign-student athletes in the 10-school league, the 6-foot-8 Mendy was almost unstoppable inside the paint as he tallied 32 points on a respectable 12-of-16 shooting from field – the bulk coming in the first two quarters where the Brahmans erected a 55-35 lead at the half.

There was not let up for the Brahmans they even outscored the hapless Patriots, 30-11, in the payoff period in a show of force to close out the two-round elims with an 8-5 record, tying host Diliman College, Manila Central University, Immaculada Concepcion College and defending champion Centro Escolar University.

Meanwhile, the CEU Scorpions made the semis race more complicated by clobbering the ICC Bluehawks, 96- 79, in the second game.

CEU’s Israel Friday was equally impressive, logging in 42 points and 29 boards in what could go down as one of the dominant performances in years, a feat that helped CEU stay in contention.

Mendy completed another double-double by grabbing 12 boards apart from posting 2 assists. Three other UB players scored in double figures with Ryan Briones adding 18 points.

Their fates, however, will be known after the close of the second phase of elims on Saturday.

