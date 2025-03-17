New officers of Philippine sportswriters' body set to be sworn in

PSA officers and Board members during the drafting and approval of the group’s charter.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann will be the special inducting officer when the new leadership of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) holds its oath taking ceremony on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Newly elected PSA President Francis Ochoa, sports editor of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, leads the new batch of officers and board members of the country’s oldest media organization to be inducted.

Ochoa serves as president for the next two years as he takes over from STAR sports editor Nelson Beltran.

The induction ceremony will be held shortly after the weekly PSA Forum.

Meanwhile, appearing as guests in the 10:30 a.m. session are members of the Philippine Lawn Bowls Association to talk about the coming hosting and campaign of the country in the Asian Lawn Bowls Championships.

Asian Lawn Bowls gold medal winners Rodel Labayo and Rosita Bradborn join Ronalyn Redima Greenlees as they discuss the April 27 to May 4 event in Clark Pampanga.

The Forum is presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Both Ochoa and Beltran enjoin members to attend the session and the induction ceremony.

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the weekly public sports program is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.