NU's Solomon, FEU's Espartero gain UAAP Player of the Week honors

Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 12:58pm
FEU's Mikko Espartero (left) and Alyssa Solomon of NU.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — National University and Far Eastern University brought out the brooms and swept the first round of eliminations in the UAAP Season 87 women's and men's volleyball divisions, respectively.

And behind their pristine 7-0 win-loss start to the season were their offensive weapons who came through especially in the early going of the UAAP volleyball slugfest.

Alyssa Solomon shone bright for the Lady Bulldogs and Mikko Espartero for the Tamaraws, with their offensive prowess not lost on the scribes covering the beat as they recognized the pair as the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Players of the Week for the period of March 12-16.

In a tight vote, the 6-foot-2 Solomon beat teammate Lams Lamina, La Salle's Shevana Laput and Mikole Reyes, UP's Irah Jaboneta and Joan Monares, and Adamson's record-setting star rookie Shaina Nitura for the weekly award presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance.

Solomon banged in 22 points on 15 attacks, four blocks, and three aces in NU's 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 win over the Adamson Lady Falcons last Wednesday.

With the Lady Bulldogs then pushed to the limit by the UST Golden Tigresses in their Sunday showdown, Solomon rose to the occasion anew and poured in 24 points on 21 attacks and three blocks to lead her side to a pulsating 23-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 15-9 triumph to keep their clean slate.

"Yung panalo today hindi siya naging madali kasi nakita ko sa UST na inaral talaga nila yung bawat galaw namin," said Solomon, the reigning Finals MVP and Best Opposite Spiker. 

"Binigay talaga nila 'yung best nila kanina and very happy naman kami na pinusuan talaga yung game ng teammates ko," she added.

Meanwhile, one game was enough for Espartero to stamp his mark and claim the Player of the Week citation in the men's side.

Left out of last year's loaded FEU roster, the young sensation uncorked a career-best 27 points on 21 attacks, five aces, and one block to power the Tamaraws past the De La Salle Green Spikers, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19, on Saturday.

Espartero edged out teammate Ariel Cacao, NU's Jade Disquitado, La Salle's Noel Kampton, as well as UP's Olayemi Raheem and Tommy Castrodes for the weekly award.

Espartero, who also logged seven excellent receptions against La Salle, commented on how FEU recovered from its first set loss.

“Mahalaga ‘yung healthy pause at dahan-dahan na huminga, kumalma, at huwag magpadala sa pressure," he said.

