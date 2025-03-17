ONIC Philippines snaps losing streak in Week 3 of MPL PH Season 15

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champion ONIC Philippines appears to have overcome the championship curse as it ended its losing streak in the third week of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15, sweeping AP Bren to close out the weekend.

The Super Family had suffered three consecutive defeats at the hands of Aurora, Team Falcons and Team Liquid Philippines, with fans attributing the defending champion's struggle in the current season to the so-called "Championship Curse”, even as the former champions had thoroughly prepared during the off-season. But with the win against AP Bren, ONIC Philippines might have gotten the push it needs as it improved to a 2-3 standing to remain in fifth place.

Also snapping their losing streaks are Smart Omega and Twisted Minds, which recorded their first wins for this season. Smart Omega swept Twisted Minds, to open the third week of the regular season, while Twisted Minds got its first win at the expense of AP Bren the following day. Both improved to sixth and seventh place, respectively, with a win each.

Still at the top spots are Team Liquid Philippines and Aurora, which remained undefeated this season. The Cavalry swept ONIC Philippines, 2-0, while Aurora survived a 2-1 matchup against Smart Omega and TNC. Team Falcons also added another win to its record after sweeping TNC, 2-0, to maintain its hold of third place.

The regular season continues Friday, March 21, at 5 p.m., with a clash of former teammates as TNC meets Team Liquid Philippines, followed by AP Bren against Smart Omega at 7:30 p.m.