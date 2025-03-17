KABAKA cagefest tips off in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — KABAKA kicked off its summer inter-barangay basketball tournament over the weekend at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in partnership with AKSYON Youth to promote wellness and grassroots sports programs all over Manila.

KABAKA founder former Rep. Amado Bagatsing (fifth district, Manila)said that this summer Sportsfest, now on its 25th year, is a testament on how committed KABAKA on its objective on helping young people develop their talents and abilities.

“We are very thankful to see how far KABAKA sports programs have progressed developing the youth of Manila. We are very proud to see some of our past players here are now playing in big professional leagues,” Bagatsing said.

The event’s opening ceremony last Sunday featured 200 teams all over Manila and was graced by Chi Atienza, the daughter of former Mayor Lito Atienza, Philippine Basketball Association’s scoring guard Adrian Nocum of Rain or Shine, ex-Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Bagatsing, among others.

One of the highlights of the program was the unification of the three present powerful political organization in Manila, KABAKA of Bagatsing, KABABAIHAN of former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza and Moreno’s KAAGAPAY.

This is the first time that the three organizations have joined forces to promote the nation’s capital’s sports programs, which also includes volleyball, taekwondo and boxing, aside from other projects that benefit the Manila people.

“KABAKA is not only about basketball but also an avenue for our youth to excel in other sports. We are here to help the young athletes of Manila,” Bagatsing added.

For his part, Moreno said he will revitalize and strengthen Manila’s sports in schools and communities.

Bagatsing said the sportsfest is a testament to KABAKA’s commitment in its goal to assist young people in developing their abilities.

Over the years, the competition has produced athletes who have played in the PBA, National Collegiate Athletic Association, University Athletic Association of the Philippines, and other elite leagues.