PPS Kidapawan netfest: Gecosala, Gabaldon, Roberto stand out
MANILA, Philippines — Jan Krelz Gecosala and Shaner Gabaldon lived up to expectations, securing two titles each in the younger divisions, while Antonio Roberto pulled off a stunning upset in the boys’ 18-and-under category at the PPS-PEPP Pres. Arnold Embudo National Junior Tennis Championships in Kidapawan City, Cotabato over the weekend.
Gecosala displayed dominance in the boys’ 14-and-U category, dropping just five games on his way to the finals before outlasting Julius Otoc, 6-4, 6-2, to claim the title. The rising star from Midsayap, North Cotabato faced a tougher challenge in the 16-and-U semifinals, battling past Tom Songcayauon in a three-set thriller, 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-3. He then cruised past Aljaven Lumambas, 6-0, 6-2, to complete a two-title sweep in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.
Shaner Gabaldon from Pasig also dominated the girls’ 12-and-U category, losing just six games throughout the tournament. She capped off her run with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory over Aleushia Maurin in the finals.
Gabaldon carried her momentum into the 14-and-U division, storming through the competition before holding off Justine Gumbao, 6-3, 7-5, in the final. With two titles to her name, she shared MVP honors with Gecosala in the second leg of the three-leg Mindanao swing, part of the nationwide talent-search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.
The unranked Roberto, on the other hand, stunned second seed Kenneth Ediza in the first round, 6-4, 6-3, and the Mlang, Cotabato native continued his remarkable run all the way to the finals. In a thrilling championship match, Roberto edged past top seed Albretch Job, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5, marking his arrival as a rising force in junior tennis.
Dhea Cua, the tournament’s top seed in the girls’ premier 18-and-U category, posted a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sanschena Francisco, while Kirsten Gorre claimed the 16-and-U girls’ crown, defeating Mariam Mokalam, 6-2, 6-4.
Kresthan Belacas, also from Mlang, clinched the boys’ 12-and-U title with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Andrei Domasing, while Chad Villanueva from Matalam, Cotabato, pulled off an upset in the 10-and-U unisex category, defeating top seed and doubles partner Aleushia Maurin, 4-0, 4-1.
Meanwhile, Cua and Gorre teamed up to whip Gumbao and Francisco, 8-1, in the 18-and-U doubles, with Ben Flores and Johnel Maldo bagging the boys’ title with an 8-3 rout of Ynigo Barrios and JR Niegas.
Dominique Calingasan and Gabaldon grabbed the 14-and-U doubles plum with an 8-4 victory over Merna Mokalam and Patricia Moreno, while Carl Eduarte and Gecosala took the boys’ trophy with an 8-5 win over Belacas and Otoc.
Maurin and Villanueva pocketed the 10-unisex double crown with an 8-0 romp over Joaquin Calingasan and Malthea Goloran.
The PPS-PEPP junior tennis action now shifts to Digos City on Thursday for another highly anticipated Group 2 tournament, where top young talents will battle for ranking points and championship glory.
For registration, contact tournament organizer and PPS-PEPP program director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.
