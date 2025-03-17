^

PPS Kidapawan netfest: Gecosala, Gabaldon, Roberto stand out

Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 12:11pm
PPS Kidapawan netfest: Gecosala, Gabaldon, Roberto stand out
Jan Gecosala (2nd from left) and Shaner Gabaldon hold their trophies as they pose with Kidapawan City Tennis Club president Arnold Embudo (left) and former KCTC head Ronald Barrios after securing two titles each.

MANILA, Philippines — Jan Krelz Gecosala and Shaner Gabaldon lived up to expectations, securing two titles each in the younger divisions, while Antonio Roberto pulled off a stunning upset in the boys’ 18-and-under category at the PPS-PEPP Pres. Arnold Embudo National Junior Tennis Championships in Kidapawan City, Cotabato over the weekend.

Gecosala displayed dominance in the boys’ 14-and-U category, dropping just five games on his way to the finals before outlasting Julius Otoc, 6-4, 6-2, to claim the title. The rising star from Midsayap, North Cotabato faced a tougher challenge in the 16-and-U semifinals, battling past Tom Songcayauon in a three-set thriller, 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-3. He then cruised past Aljaven Lumambas, 6-0, 6-2, to complete a two-title sweep in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Shaner Gabaldon from Pasig also dominated the girls’ 12-and-U category, losing just six games throughout the tournament. She capped off her run with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory over Aleushia Maurin in the finals.

Gabaldon carried her momentum into the 14-and-U division, storming through the competition before holding off Justine Gumbao, 6-3, 7-5, in the final. With two titles to her name, she shared MVP honors with Gecosala in the second leg of the three-leg Mindanao swing, part of the nationwide talent-search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The unranked Roberto, on the other hand, stunned second seed Kenneth Ediza in the first round, 6-4, 6-3, and the Mlang, Cotabato native continued his remarkable run all the way to the finals. In a thrilling championship match, Roberto edged past top seed Albretch Job, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5, marking his arrival as a rising force in junior tennis.

Dhea Cua, the tournament’s top seed in the girls’ premier 18-and-U category, posted a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sanschena Francisco, while Kirsten Gorre claimed the 16-and-U girls’ crown, defeating Mariam Mokalam, 6-2, 6-4.

Kresthan Belacas, also from Mlang, clinched the boys’ 12-and-U title with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Andrei Domasing, while Chad Villanueva from Matalam, Cotabato, pulled off an upset in the 10-and-U unisex category, defeating top seed and doubles partner Aleushia Maurin, 4-0, 4-1.

Meanwhile, Cua and Gorre teamed up to whip Gumbao and Francisco, 8-1, in the 18-and-U doubles, with Ben Flores and Johnel Maldo bagging the boys’ title with an 8-3 rout of Ynigo Barrios and JR Niegas.

Dominique Calingasan and Gabaldon grabbed the 14-and-U doubles plum with an 8-4 victory over Merna Mokalam and Patricia Moreno, while Carl Eduarte and Gecosala took the boys’ trophy with an 8-5 win over Belacas and Otoc.

Maurin and Villanueva pocketed the 10-unisex double crown with an 8-0 romp over Joaquin Calingasan and Malthea Goloran.

The PPS-PEPP junior tennis action now shifts to Digos City on Thursday for another highly anticipated Group 2 tournament, where top young talents will battle for ranking points and championship glory.

For registration, contact tournament organizer and PPS-PEPP program director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

