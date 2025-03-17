Jr. World bidders face tough challenges at TCC

MANILA, Philippines — While coveted spots in the USwing Mojing Junior World Championship in San Diego, California, are on the line, the true challenge for the country’s most promising junior golfers lies in the formidable layout of The Country Club, which will host the qualifiers starting Wednesday in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

More than just a gateway to one of the most prestigious junior golf events in the world, the three-day local eliminations will serve as a battle against TCC’s relentless demands. With its punishing length, treacherous hazards and sleek, undulating greens, the course will test not only the young hopefuls’ shotmaking and putting skills but also their strategic thinking, resilience and mental fortitude.

Unpredictable wind conditions and the heat will further complicate shot selection, forcing players to weigh the risks of an aggressive attack against the safety of a more conservative approach. Every hole presents a new challenge, making this tournament a high-stakes proving ground for the next generation of golfing stars.