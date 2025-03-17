Canino bags U18 Open chess crown

MANILA, Philippines — Teenage chess sensation Ruelle Canino is doing it all.

After accomplishing several feats last year, the 16-year-old Canino continued to break barriers as she ruled the premier standard Under-18 Open Division of the National Age Group Championships at the FPJ Arena in San Jose, Batangas over the weekend.

Canino, the lone female entry in the category, scored an impressive seven points out of the possible eight in topping the event ahead of a strong field headed by top seed FIDE Master Christian Gian Karlo Arca, who wound up second a full point behind.

It was another head-turning performance for the Far Eastern U standout and UAAP juniors MVP after copping the national women’s title over older, battle-scarred foes and beating three Woman Grandmasters in helping Team Philippines snare a historic Group II gold medal in last year’s Budapest Olympiad.

Canino later said she was determined to win this one after finishing at 68th out of 98 participants with five points out of the possible 11 in the World Juniors in Montenegro early this month.

“I promised to come back stronger after the World Juniors,” said the soft-spoken Cagayan de Oro lass.

Canino was looking for more as she was competing in the rapid and blitz sections of this four-day event sponsored by CoinEx and backed by host Mayor Ben Patron and Rep. Mark Lester Patron, the Philippine Sports Commission and NCFP yesterday.