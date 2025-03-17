Mercenary basketball

Three weeks ago, this writer asked whether or not there’s too much basketball in the country now. Obviously, the demand continues to rise, but is met by the abundant supply of players, patrons, sponsors, and technical officials. However, the question that remained unanswered is what the effect of this deluge of leagues is on the basketball culture in the Philippines.

One of the arguments is that it has created a mercenary culture in the sport. What does that mean? It’s signifies that now, players may be valuing short-term gain for long-term success. Hoopers have an abundance options as to where to play. Though most of the contracts are short, many are getting paid more per game than they would in the PBA or MPBL. Of course, those two leagues are still considered the end of the rainbow. But recently, we’ve seen a lot of players make a good living bouncing around wherever they can get a contract to play.

Essentially, players will now play for the best pay, regardless of where that is. Granted, this allows many players to stay in their home towns with their families and the conveniences they’ve gotten used to. Now the question is, is there still such a thing as loyalty? Was there ever? Contracts are shorter and even coaches transfer more frequently. This means that players are more vulnerable, even if their contracts are already shorter than they used to be. There is no more job security, as even the best leaks only play for a few months or half the year at most. It’s like a fast food buffet. You have many more options, but no guarantee of the quality.

Also, players have less leverage because of the sheer number of available talents. Very few get to negotiate the best rates, and most, if not all, came from the PBA. This also raises the question of salary caps. Do they even still exist in the minor leagues? It seems that they don’t. You can quickly slap together a powerhouse team, then blow it up when you’re not interested anymore. Everything seems temporary.

For the players, they are more dependent on friendship and loyalty and connections than on sheer merit. If you’re a freelancer who never stuck with a major college program, it’s not much more difficult to find a place on a roster. Careers may be longer, but the pay is generally smaller. There are less benefits, and often more travel. Long-term development is rare. Consistent winners are harder to find.

While we are happy that so many players are employed, it is a very tenuous position for them to be in. Except for the lucky ones who have been able to ascend to the PBA or the MPBL, everyone else is throwing the dice. At the end of the day, most players are not in a position of strength to wangle a great deal for themselves. Eventually, past success, connections, and favoritism rule. Nevertheless, those who fight harder earn better and longer. It truly is the survival of the fittest.