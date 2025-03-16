Maroons survive Nitura, Lady Falcons to regain winning ways

The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after a point during their clash with the Adamson Lady Falcons Sunday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines fought off a mammoth performance by super rookie Shai Nitura to break their four-game losing streak in the form of a five-set victory, 25-15, 16-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-10, Sunday in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball clash at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Nitura exploded for a UAAP single-game record of 38 points, but it was not enough to tow the Lady Falcons to a victory.

Nina Ytang finished with 20 points on 15 attacks, three blocks and two service aces, while Irah Jaboneta had 19, all from attacks, including the match-clinching hit.

With the match tied at two sets apiece, UP held a slim 8-5 lead.

Back-to-back points by Adamson, capped by a kill by Mayang Nuique, sliced the deficit to one, 7-8.

Jaboenta answered with a crosscourt attack, before Nitura broke the scoring record with a kill to cut the lead anew, 8-9.

Kianne Olango and Ytang punched in two straight hits to keep the Falcons at bay, 11-8, but Nitura did not give up.

She continued her scoring spree, but UP had answer after answer.

And with the Fighting Maroons leading by two, 12-10, three straight points capped by a Jaboneta attack off the long rally iced the match.

Before Nitura’s supernova performance, the highest scoring mark by a single player in a game was 35 points – set by Alyssa Valdez and Sisi Rondina back in Season 75 and Season 81.

In her UAAP seniors’ debut, Nitura also broke the single game scoring record by a rookie, scoring 33 points.

Monaes and Olango had 15 markers apiece for the Diliman-based squad. Julia de Leon and Jaz Mangulimot also had a field day on the setting area, finishing with 16 and 12 sets, respectively.

Seconding Nitura’s performance is Barbie Jamili, who had 18. No other Adamson player finished in double figures, as Nuique and Eloi Dote finished with eight and six, respectively.

Fhei Sagaysay had 30 excellent sets.

Adamson dropped to 2-5 heading into the second round of the tournament, while the Fighting Maroons rose to 3-4.