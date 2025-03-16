^

Sports

Maroons survive Nitura, Lady Falcons to regain winning ways

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 16, 2025 | 5:34pm
Maroons survive Nitura, Lady Falcons to regain winning ways
The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after a point during their clash with the Adamson Lady Falcons Sunday at the Big Dome.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines fought off a mammoth performance by super rookie Shai Nitura to break their four-game losing streak in the form of a five-set victory, 25-15, 16-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-10, Sunday in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball clash at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Nitura exploded for a UAAP single-game record of 38 points, but it was not enough to tow the Lady Falcons to a victory.

Nina Ytang finished with 20 points on 15 attacks, three blocks and two service aces, while Irah Jaboneta had 19, all from attacks, including the match-clinching hit.

With the match tied at two sets apiece, UP held a slim 8-5 lead.

Back-to-back points by Adamson, capped by a kill by Mayang Nuique, sliced the deficit to one, 7-8.

Jaboenta answered with a crosscourt attack, before Nitura broke the scoring record with a kill to cut the lead anew, 8-9.

Kianne Olango and Ytang punched in two straight hits to keep the Falcons at bay, 11-8, but Nitura did not give up.

She continued her scoring spree, but UP had answer after answer.

And with the Fighting Maroons leading by two, 12-10, three straight points capped by a Jaboneta attack off the long rally iced the match.

Before Nitura’s supernova performance, the highest scoring mark by a single player in a game was 35 points – set by Alyssa Valdez and Sisi Rondina back in Season 75 and Season 81.

In her UAAP seniors’ debut, Nitura also broke the single game scoring record by a rookie, scoring 33 points.

Monaes and Olango had 15 markers apiece for the Diliman-based squad. Julia de Leon and Jaz Mangulimot also had a field day on the setting area, finishing with 16 and 12 sets, respectively.

Seconding Nitura’s performance is Barbie Jamili, who had 18. No other Adamson player finished in double figures, as Nuique and Eloi Dote finished with eight and six, respectively.

Fhei Sagaysay had 30 excellent sets.

Adamson dropped to 2-5 heading into the second round of the tournament, while the Fighting Maroons rose to 3-4.

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sweep unlikely in Finals

Sweep unlikely in Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
History isn’t on the side of a sweep in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals even as TNT was dominant in trouncing...
Sports
fbtw
It poured like rain

It poured like rain

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
TNT stormed out of the starting gates like a horse on a blazing saddle in Game 1 against Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Teen sensation Andreeva takes aim at top-ranked Sabalenka in Indian Wells

Teen sensation Andreeva takes aim at top-ranked Sabalenka in Indian Wells

11 hours ago
Mirra Andreeva, already the youngest-ever WTA 1000 champion, tries to add another prestigious title to her resume on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Rune shocks Medvedev to reach Indian Wells ATP final

Rune shocks Medvedev to reach Indian Wells ATP final

12 hours ago
Denmark's Holger Rune beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 to reach the Indian Wells ATP Masters final on Saturday (Sunday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa eye 2-0 cushion vs Kings

Tropa eye 2-0 cushion vs Kings

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Pitted against a rival who lives by the mantra “never say die,” TNT could sense the Ginebra fightback that awaits...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Porzingis makes triumphant return, Shai strikes for 48 in win

Porzingis makes triumphant return, Shai strikes for 48 in win

7 hours ago
Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points in his return from an eight-game illness absence and Payton Pritchard set an NBA record...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga hope shots keep on falling

Tropang Giga hope shots keep on falling

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
TNT head coach Chot Reyes is hopeful that the Tropang Giga will sustain their hot shooting throughout the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Chargers inch closer to PVL semis

Chargers inch closer to PVL semis

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Akari showed tremendous composure late as it eked out a 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11 victory over Galeries Tower last...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle clobbers FEU, revs up for 2nd round

La Salle clobbers FEU, revs up for 2nd round

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
La Salle added fellow contender FEU to its killing spree with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win to gain solo third spot in UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with