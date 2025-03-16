Bulldogs trounce Golden Spikers for fourth straight win

The NU Bulldogs celebrate after scoring a point during their clash with the UST Golden Spikers Sunday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — National University disposed of University of Santo Tomas in four sets, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 29-27, to win its fourth straight match in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bulldogs thus rose to solo second in the season at the end of the first round, as they tallied a 6-1 record.

Leo Aringo Jr. powered NU with 13 points on nine attacks and four blocks. Jade Disquitado and Buds Buddin added 12 and 11, respectively.

After trailing by four points, 6-10, in the fourth set, UST cut the deficit to one, 14-15, after a Josh Ybanez attack that went off-the-block.

But the Bulldogs found their rhythm anew, mounting a 23-20 lead after an off-the-block attack by Buddin.

The Golden Spikers, though, finally went ahead and moved to set point, 25-24, after back-to-back hits by JJ Macam.

But the Bulldogs flexed their muscles and wrestled the lead back their way thanks to Disquitado, 27-26.

Macam tied things up anew, but Taguibolos and Aringo put the finishing touches, 29-27, to deny the fifth set.

“Pasalamat ako sa response lagi ng team ko na every time na meron kaming challenges sa sitwasyon, first set talaga hirap na hirap kami maka-receive, siguro natiyaga lang namin,” NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

“Importante lang makakuha kami ng momentum, pagdating ng second set nagtuloy-tuloy yung gusto naming mangyari.”

UST committed 39 errors in the match, which ultimately spelled the difference, while NU only had 19. This erased the former’s spiking advantage, as the Golden Spikes tallied 61 attack points compared to the Bulldogs’ 42.

Ybanez, who played as a service specialist last game after healing from an injury, went back to his usual spot and finished with 17 points. Jay Rack de la Noche and Macam added 15 apiece.

UST fell to 4-3, at joint-third with Ateneo and La Salle.

In the second men’s match of the day, University of the Philippines kept the Adamson Soaring Falcons at bay, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-20.

This gave the Fighting Maroons their second win in seven contests, while Adamson dropped to 1-6.

Olayemi Raheem finished with 22 markers on 18 attacks and four blocks. Tommy Castrodes added 17 points.

Jude Aguilar exploded for 27 points for Adamson, while Mark Paulino, Dan Gutierrez and Leo Coguimbal had 11 apiece for the Soaring Falcons, who have lost their fourth straight game.