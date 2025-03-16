^

Sports

Bulldogs trounce Golden Spikers for fourth straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 16, 2025 | 2:41pm
Bulldogs trounce Golden Spikers for fourth straight win
The NU Bulldogs celebrate after scoring a point during their clash with the UST Golden Spikers Sunday at the Big Dome.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — National University disposed of University of Santo Tomas in four sets, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21, 29-27, to win its fourth straight match in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

The Bulldogs thus rose to solo second in the season at the end of the first round, as they tallied a 6-1 record. 

Leo Aringo Jr. powered NU with 13 points on nine attacks and four blocks. Jade Disquitado and Buds Buddin added 12 and 11, respectively. 

After trailing by four points, 6-10, in the fourth set, UST cut the deficit to one, 14-15, after a Josh Ybanez attack that went off-the-block.

But the Bulldogs found their rhythm anew, mounting a 23-20 lead after an off-the-block attack by Buddin. 

The Golden Spikers, though, finally went ahead and moved to set point, 25-24, after back-to-back hits by JJ Macam. 

But the Bulldogs flexed their muscles and wrestled the lead back their way thanks to Disquitado, 27-26.

Macam tied things up anew, but Taguibolos and Aringo put the finishing touches, 29-27, to deny the fifth set.

“Pasalamat ako sa response lagi ng team ko na every time na meron kaming challenges sa sitwasyon, first set talaga hirap na hirap kami maka-receive, siguro natiyaga lang namin,” NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

“Importante lang makakuha kami ng momentum, pagdating ng second set nagtuloy-tuloy yung gusto naming mangyari.”

UST committed 39 errors in the match, which ultimately spelled the difference, while NU only had 19. This erased the former’s spiking advantage, as the Golden Spikes tallied 61 attack points compared to the Bulldogs’ 42. 

Ybanez, who played as a service specialist last game after healing from an injury, went back to his usual spot and finished with 17 points. Jay Rack de la Noche and Macam added 15 apiece.

UST fell to 4-3, at joint-third with Ateneo and La Salle. 

In the second men’s match of the day, University of the Philippines kept the Adamson Soaring Falcons at bay, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-20. 

This gave the Fighting Maroons their second win in seven contests, while Adamson dropped to 1-6. 

Olayemi Raheem finished with 22 markers on 18 attacks and four blocks. Tommy Castrodes added 17 points. 

Jude Aguilar exploded for 27 points for Adamson, while Mark Paulino, Dan Gutierrez and Leo Coguimbal had 11 apiece for the Soaring Falcons, who have lost their fourth straight game.

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

UST

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sweep unlikely in Finals

Sweep unlikely in Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
History isn’t on the side of a sweep in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals even as TNT was dominant in trouncing...
Sports
fbtw
It poured like rain

It poured like rain

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
TNT stormed out of the starting gates like a horse on a blazing saddle in Game 1 against Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Rune shocks Medvedev to reach Indian Wells ATP final

Rune shocks Medvedev to reach Indian Wells ATP final

9 hours ago
Denmark's Holger Rune beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 to reach the Indian Wells ATP Masters final on Saturday (Sunday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Teen sensation Andreeva takes aim at top-ranked Sabalenka in Indian Wells

Teen sensation Andreeva takes aim at top-ranked Sabalenka in Indian Wells

8 hours ago
Mirra Andreeva, already the youngest-ever WTA 1000 champion, tries to add another prestigious title to her resume on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle clobbers FEU, revs up for 2nd round

La Salle clobbers FEU, revs up for 2nd round

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
La Salle added fellow contender FEU to its killing spree with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win to gain solo third spot in UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tropang Giga hope shots keep on falling

Tropang Giga hope shots keep on falling

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
TNT head coach Chot Reyes is hopeful that the Tropang Giga will sustain their hot shooting throughout the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa eye 2-0 cushion vs Kings

Tropa eye 2-0 cushion vs Kings

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Pitted against a rival who lives by the mantra “never say die,” TNT could sense the Ginebra fightback that awaits...
Sports
fbtw
Chargers inch closer to PVL semis

Chargers inch closer to PVL semis

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Akari showed tremendous composure late as it eked out a 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11 victory over Galeries Tower last...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez College in UCAL semis

Olivarez College in UCAL semis

16 hours ago
Olivarez College clinched the first semis berth in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season with an 87-83 win over Immaculada Concepcion...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with