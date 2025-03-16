^

Sports

Young hopefuls set for acid test in Junior Golf World Qualifiers

Philstar.com
March 16, 2025 | 2:17pm
Young hopefuls set for acid test in Junior Golf World Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — While coveted spots in the USwing Mojing Junior World Championship in San Diego, California, are on the line, the true challenge for the country’s most promising junior golfers lies in the formidable layout of The Country Club, which will host the qualifiers starting Wednesday, March 19, in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

More than just a gateway to one of the most prestigious junior golf events in the world, the three-day local eliminations will serve as a battle against TCC’s relentless demands. With its punishing length, treacherous hazards and sleek, undulating greens, the course will test not only the young hopefuls’ shotmaking and putting skills but also their strategic thinking, resilience and mental fortitude.

Unpredictable wind conditions and the heat will further complicate shot selection, forcing players to weigh the risks of an aggressive attack against the safety of a more conservative approach. Every hole presents a new challenge, making this tournament a high-stakes proving ground for the next generation of golfing stars.

Four winners from last year’s JPGT Match Play finals headline the field, eager not only to punch their tickets to San Diego but also to fine-tune their game ahead of the upcoming JPGT season, which kicks off at Eagle Ridge next month. Leading the charge in the 13-14 age group are standout players Precious Zaragosa and Ralph Batican, while Ally Gaccion and Zach Villaroman are set to spearhead the competition in the highly competitive 15-18 division.

Hosting a Junior World qualifier for the first time, the TCC presents a fresh and exacting challenge for participants. As a tournament sanctioned for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, the event is also a key part of the JPGT’s 15-tournament calendar this year.

Meanwhile, the 12-and-under players will battle it out in separate eliminations at Eagle Ridge with the winners of each category earning not just medals and certificates but also free round-trip tickets to the US. The next three finishers will also receive medals and certificates.

Raising the stakes even higher, a cut will be made after 36 holes, with only the Top 10 per division and those within six strokes of the fourth placer advancing to the final round. Players who card a 95 or higher in any round will be eliminated, ensuring only the most prepared and focused competitors remain in contention.

Among the players looking to conquer TCC’s daunting fairways are Johanna Uyking, Tiffany Bernardino, Alexie Gabi, Alexie Gabi, and siblings Mona and Lisa Sarines, while Batican will go up against formidable challengers such as Javie Bautista, Inno Flores, Zian Edoc, Jose Jacobo Gomez, Anthony Zingapan, Miguel Orbita, Ken Guillermo, Peter Calimag, Jr. and Guio Pasquil.

The 15-18 category promises to be just as intense, with Gaccion gearing up for fierce opposition from competitors like Lia Duque, Crista Miñoza, Chloe Rada, Rafa Anciano, Reese Ng, Celine Abalos, Levonne Talion and Lois Laine Go.

Meanwhile, Villaroman will lead the charge on the boys’ side against a deep field of contenders eager to claim the top spot, including Tristan Padilla, Shinichi Suzuki, Luciano Copok, Alexis Nailga, Geoffrey Tan, Santi Asuncion and Patrick Tambalque.

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sweep unlikely in Finals

Sweep unlikely in Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
History isn’t on the side of a sweep in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals even as TNT was dominant in trouncing...
Sports
fbtw
It poured like rain

It poured like rain

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
TNT stormed out of the starting gates like a horse on a blazing saddle in Game 1 against Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw

Ochoa new PSA president

15 hours ago
Francis T. J. Ochoa of the Inquirer has been elected president of the Philippine Sportswriters Association the country’s oldest media organization.
Sports
fbtw
Jungolf World Qualifers at TCC

Jungolf World Qualifers at TCC

15 hours ago
Seventy-nine of the country’s top junior golfers will compete in the USwing Mojing Junior World Qualifiers from March...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle clobbers FEU, revs up for 2nd round

La Salle clobbers FEU, revs up for 2nd round

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
La Salle added fellow contender FEU to its killing spree with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win to gain solo third spot in UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tropang Giga hope shots keep on falling

Tropang Giga hope shots keep on falling

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
TNT head coach Chot Reyes is hopeful that the Tropang Giga will sustain their hot shooting throughout the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Teen sensation Andreeva takes aim at top-ranked Sabalenka in Indian Wells

Teen sensation Andreeva takes aim at top-ranked Sabalenka in Indian Wells

6 hours ago
Mirra Andreeva, already the youngest-ever WTA 1000 champion, tries to add another prestigious title to her resume on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Rune shocks Medvedev to reach Indian Wells ATP final

Rune shocks Medvedev to reach Indian Wells ATP final

7 hours ago
Denmark's Holger Rune beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 to reach the Indian Wells ATP Masters final on Saturday (Sunday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa eye 2-0 cushion vs Kings

Tropa eye 2-0 cushion vs Kings

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Pitted against a rival who lives by the mantra “never say die,” TNT could sense the Ginebra fightback that awaits...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with