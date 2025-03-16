Young hopefuls set for acid test in Junior Golf World Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — While coveted spots in the USwing Mojing Junior World Championship in San Diego, California, are on the line, the true challenge for the country’s most promising junior golfers lies in the formidable layout of The Country Club, which will host the qualifiers starting Wednesday, March 19, in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

More than just a gateway to one of the most prestigious junior golf events in the world, the three-day local eliminations will serve as a battle against TCC’s relentless demands. With its punishing length, treacherous hazards and sleek, undulating greens, the course will test not only the young hopefuls’ shotmaking and putting skills but also their strategic thinking, resilience and mental fortitude.

Unpredictable wind conditions and the heat will further complicate shot selection, forcing players to weigh the risks of an aggressive attack against the safety of a more conservative approach. Every hole presents a new challenge, making this tournament a high-stakes proving ground for the next generation of golfing stars.

Four winners from last year’s JPGT Match Play finals headline the field, eager not only to punch their tickets to San Diego but also to fine-tune their game ahead of the upcoming JPGT season, which kicks off at Eagle Ridge next month. Leading the charge in the 13-14 age group are standout players Precious Zaragosa and Ralph Batican, while Ally Gaccion and Zach Villaroman are set to spearhead the competition in the highly competitive 15-18 division.

Hosting a Junior World qualifier for the first time, the TCC presents a fresh and exacting challenge for participants. As a tournament sanctioned for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, the event is also a key part of the JPGT’s 15-tournament calendar this year.

Meanwhile, the 12-and-under players will battle it out in separate eliminations at Eagle Ridge with the winners of each category earning not just medals and certificates but also free round-trip tickets to the US. The next three finishers will also receive medals and certificates.

Raising the stakes even higher, a cut will be made after 36 holes, with only the Top 10 per division and those within six strokes of the fourth placer advancing to the final round. Players who card a 95 or higher in any round will be eliminated, ensuring only the most prepared and focused competitors remain in contention.

Among the players looking to conquer TCC’s daunting fairways are Johanna Uyking, Tiffany Bernardino, Alexie Gabi, Alexie Gabi, and siblings Mona and Lisa Sarines, while Batican will go up against formidable challengers such as Javie Bautista, Inno Flores, Zian Edoc, Jose Jacobo Gomez, Anthony Zingapan, Miguel Orbita, Ken Guillermo, Peter Calimag, Jr. and Guio Pasquil.

The 15-18 category promises to be just as intense, with Gaccion gearing up for fierce opposition from competitors like Lia Duque, Crista Miñoza, Chloe Rada, Rafa Anciano, Reese Ng, Celine Abalos, Levonne Talion and Lois Laine Go.

Meanwhile, Villaroman will lead the charge on the boys’ side against a deep field of contenders eager to claim the top spot, including Tristan Padilla, Shinichi Suzuki, Luciano Copok, Alexis Nailga, Geoffrey Tan, Santi Asuncion and Patrick Tambalque.