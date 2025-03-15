^

Chargers near PVL semis after outlasting Highrisers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 15, 2025 | 7:27pm
Akari's Ivy Lacsina
(PVL Images)

Games Tuesday

(PhillSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Creamline vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs ZUS

 

MANILA, Philippines -- Akari showed tremendous exposure late as it eked out a 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11 victory over Galeries Tower Saturday night to inch closer to the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals at the PhilSports Arena.

Down a set to two, the Chargers tightened up their defense both on the floor and up front and took the final two sets to claim a 1-0 lead in their short but sweet best-of-three series.

Akari is expected to go for the jugular in Game 2 set Thursday at the same Pasig venue.

A decider, if necessary, is set either March 25 at Philsports or March 27 at the Ynares Center Antipolo.

Ivy Lacsina was on a tear after unleashing a masterful 28-point effort she laced with 22 poisonous kills and six debilitating blocks that helped Akari on the cusp of making it to the round-robin semis.

Also coming through was Eli Soyud, who scraped her way to 19 hits, including 18 off attacks.

“We had some endgame adjustments against their fast play with our defense and blocking,” said Soyud.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Highrisers, who appeared headed to pulling off another giant-sized upset when it led two sets to one and 3-1 in the deciding fifth set.

But the Chargers came roaring back in the last frame to steal the set and the match.

