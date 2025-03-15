Blue Eagles rally vs Lady Warriors to reenter win column

Ateneo's AC Miner (right) flies in for a point against the defense of the UE Lady Warriors Saturday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles arrested their three-game losing streak after coming from behind against the still-winless University of the East Lady Warriors, 20-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 15-13 in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tourney Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo came back from a 2-1 deficit and fended off a furious UE rally late in the fifth set to grab their second victory in seven outings thus far.

AC Minder top-scored for the Blue Eagles with 23 points on 20 attacks and three blocks. Lyann de Guzman and Zey Pacio added 17 markers apiece.

WIth the Katipunan-based squad trailing by one set, they found their rhythm in the fourth set, turning a slim 11-10 advantage to an 18-11 edge after a 7-1 run capped by a block point by Pacia.

UE sliced the lead to five, 14-19, after an off-the-block hit by Van Bangayan, but four straight points by Ateneo pushed them ahead, 23-14.

A block point by the Lady Warriors kept them afloat, but back-to-back points by Ateneo gave them the finishing kick and forced the fifth set.

Come the final frame, the Blue Eagles pulled away late, taking a 12-7 lead after an Alex Montoro service ace.

A Khy Cepada attack kept UE in it, 8-12, but back-to-back points by Hihan Chuatico and Robi Silla gave Ateneo the match point, 14-8.

Bangayan, though, single-handedly towed UE back, scoring point after point to make it a one-point game, 13-14.

But a win-clinching kill by de Guzman targeting Angel Reyes iced the match.

“I’m very happy sa pinakita ng team. Admittingly, nagstruggle kami in the game, pero sabi ko sa kanila hindi kami sumabay sa UE kasi we have our own pacing and we know kung paano kami maglaro inside the court. Kailangan natin maging aggresive, may energy, at to have fun palagi,” de Guzman said.

Chuatico added 10 points, while Yvana Sulit chipped in six for Ateneo. Taks Fujimoto had 24 excellent sets to go with a service ace.

Bangayan carried the load for the 0-7 UE squad with 24 points. Riza Nogales chipped in 14 points on five attacks and nine blocks, while Cepada and Kayce Balingit had 10 and nine points, respectively.