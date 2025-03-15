^

Lady Altas disarm Lady Generals to grab solo lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 15, 2025 | 5:43pm
The Perpetual Help Lady Altas
(NCAA Philippines)

Games Thursday

(JRU Gym)

9 a.m. - SSC-R vs UPHSD (M)

11 a.m. - SSC-R vs UPHSD (W)

1 p.m. - EAC vs Letran (W)

3 p.m. - EAC vs Letran (M)

 

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Perpetual Help waylaid Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18, Saturday to reclaim the solo lead in NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball at the AU Gym.

Winnie Bedana and Daizerlyn Joyce Uy took turns in leading the way with 12 points apiece, while Shaila Omipon chipped in 10 hits as the Lady Altas stayed unscathed in five outings to jump back to the top.

The Lady Generals sputtered to 1-4.

In the other women’s action, Mapua overcame a slow start to pull the rug from under Arellano University, 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22, to jump to 3-2.

Alyana Nicole Ong and Freighanne Garcia were the sources of strength for the Lady Cardinals as they unloaded 19 and 18 points, respectively.

The Lady Chiefs stumbled to 2-3.

In men’s play, Mapua turned back AU 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, to join Mapua at the helm with a pristine 5-0 card.

The Chiefs slipped to 2-3.

