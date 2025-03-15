^

Sports

Sealions enter semis in UCAL-PGFLEX cage tourney

Philstar.com
March 15, 2025 | 4:24pm
Sealions enter semis in UCAL-PGFLEX cage tourney
Olivarez College's Rodel Renon finished with 29 points spiked by two triples, and completed another double-double showing with 11 boards apart from dishing four assists.

Games Monday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. –PWU vs UB

2 p.m. – CEU vs ICC

4 p.m. – PCU-D vs MCU

 

MANILA, Philippines -- Olivarez College clinched the first semis berth in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season with an 87-83 win over Immaculada Concepcion College in the battle of frontrunners on Saturday, March 15, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

In a duel of spurts, it was Olivarez College that proved mightier and steadier, coming through with a solid defensive effort in the waning moments to end a two-game slide, thus giving the Sealions the solo lead at 9-3.

The loss dropped ICC to a share of second to fourth places with Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas and Manila Central University at 8-4.

The MCU Supremos beat the Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, 77-70, in the second game.

For a while, the Sealions, who beat the Bluehawks, 92-75, in the first phase of elims, appeared headed to another runaway win when they erected 75-59 advantage through the hot shooting of Rodel Renon and Jhon Pateno plus the aggressive inside plays of the towering Hakim Njiasse.

But the Bluehawks, starring AJ Flores and Jared Loi Vento, stormed back into the contest with a searing run of their own, cutting Olivarez’s lead down to three, 86-83 with four seconds left.

But Lorenzo Dimayuga calmly hit his first free throw before deliberately missing his second to seal the deal, becoming the first team in the 10-school tournament to advance to the semis.

Renon finished with 29 points spiked by two triples, and completed another double-double showing with 11 boards apart from posting four assists. Panelo and Njiasse added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Three teams are not far behind with reigning titlist Centro Escolar University, Diliman College and University of Batangas all toting similar 7-5 cards.

BASKETBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena lands 8th in Sweden

Obiena lands 8th in Sweden

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The Philippines’ EJ Obiena stumbled to an eighth-place finish yesterday and watched in awe as world No. 1 Armand Duplantis...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers, Lady Tamaraws collide for solo third place

Lady Spikers, Lady Tamaraws collide for solo third place

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Contenders La Salle and Far Eastern University figure in a crucial tiff to stay within striking distance from pace-setters...
Sports
fbtw
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 5 days ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw
Curry reaches 4,000 threes, and counting

Curry reaches 4,000 threes, and counting

18 hours ago
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry became the first NBA player ever to score 4,000 three-pointers Thursday, extending...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT presses bid for podium

PLDT presses bid for podium

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
PLDT pushes harder in its bid for a breakthrough podium finish as it tackles dangerous Choco Mucho in today’s start...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sabalenka routs Keys, books Indian Wells title clash with teen Andreeva

Sabalenka routs Keys, books Indian Wells title clash with teen Andreeva

3 hours ago
 Aryna Sabalenka avenged her Australian Open loss to Madison Keys on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), thrashing the American...
Sports
fbtw
Record 800 golfers Duke it out in Southwoods Invitational

Record 800 golfers Duke it out in Southwoods Invitational

3 hours ago
Excitement is at an all-time high as the Southwoods Invitational, one of Manila Southwoods' most eagerly anticipated member-guest...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws ram into Green Spikers to sweep first round

Tamaraws ram into Green Spikers to sweep first round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
It's a clean first round sweep for Far Eastern University.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings hard-pressed to step up game vs Tropang Giga

Gin Kings hard-pressed to step up game vs Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
“Change the narrative.”
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with