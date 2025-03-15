Record 800 golfers Duke it out in Southwoods Invitational

MANILA, Philippines -- Excitement is at an all-time high as the Southwoods Invitational, one of Manila Southwoods' most eagerly anticipated member-guest tournaments, is set to tee off on Wednesday, March 19, with a record-breaking field of 400 teams (800 players) ready to battle it out.

This year's edition promises to be bigger, better and even more competitive with the event to unfold over four action-packed days at the Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite. The remarkable growth in participation – an increase of 70 teams from last year – highlights the tournament’s immense appeal among members, their dependents and guests.

Renowned for its perfect mix of competitive golf and social engagement, the Southwoods Invitational is more than just a tournament – it’s an experience.

Participants can look forward to an exclusive package of perks and rewards, including: two weekday practice rounds to familiarize players with the courses, P7,000 pro shop gift certificates to be used for premium golfing gear, exclusive giveaway items for all participants, complimentary breakfast and snacks during tournament days, and a grand awards dinner and raffle draw, featuring exciting prizes.

The competition will utilize two distinct formats – Best Ball format at the Masters course and Aggregate at the Legends layout. Both rounds will be scored using the Stableford Points System, ensuring a dynamic and engaging contest that rewards consistent performance and strategic play.

Play schedule will be sequential tee times from Day 1 to 3, while Day 4 will have shotgun start at 6:30 a.m. at the Masters and at 7 a.m. at the Legends.

Players will compete for supremacy across multiple categories – Division I, II, III, IV, and V, ensuring fair and exciting competition at all skill levels. Sponsors and guests will also battle for top honors in their exclusive side event.

With its rich tradition, the Southwoods Invitational has become a must-play event for passionate golfers who value both the thrill of competition and the joy of camaraderie. The event continues to draw an impressive roster of players, making it a highlight of the golfing calendar.

Supported by CSL Construction and Pro-Envirotek Inc. as Platinum sponsors, along with Gold supporters Rep. Roy Loyola, Carmona, Cavite Mayor Dahlia Loyola, CWC International Corp., Leads Agri/Malveda Properties, Newport World Resorts, Petron Corp., Smartscore, and The Turf Company, the event promises exciting prizes for hole-in-one feats, courtesy of RCI, Baron Travel, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp., Ogawa, Toyota Silang Cavite, MF Electric Golf Cart, Gamboa & Sons, Inc., K&G Apparel, Klio International, and Tee One/J-Ten Sports, Inc.

For details, contact Manila Southwoods at (046) 419-8190 and (02) 8779-5590 or email [email protected].

Other backers of the event are Silver sponsors Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Agrexplore Corp., Coca-Cola, Federal Land NRE Global Inc., Herb-All Organic Trading Corp., Le Chef Inc. and Cabuyao Mayor Dennis Hain, while among the Bronze sponsors are Aqua Terra Integrated Solutions Inc., Arcridge Construction, Ares Merchants Phils., Asia Global Materials Handling, Automobile Association of the Phils., Inc., AVC Chemical Corp., Ayala Land Premier, Baali Marketing & Agrocrops Co., Boeing Materials Handling Corp., Camaya Coast, CDO Foodshare Inc., Castillo, Laman, Tan, Pantaleon & San Jose Law Offices, Rep. Dino Tanjuatco, Dadjniel Turf Inc., Escala Tagaytay, Filhome Builders, Filinvest Alabang, First Orient Dev’t. & Construction Corp., Forest Hills Golf and Country Club, G&W Club shares Inc., GG&A Clubshares, Golforce, Golfx; GUR Lavi Corp. (Telavi), Hyrdotech Irrigation and General Services, Januarius Golf, JEA Steel Industries Inc., JCOR Power Technology Supply and Services, Inc., LJ Industrial Fabrication Inc., Laurea and Lia Duque, MIT Air Inc., MRT Dev’t. Corp., Ortigas Land, People’s General Insurance Corp./FORE Carama Cargo Solution Inc., Prestige Golf Access & Clubshares Inc. (PGA Clubshares), RFM Corp., Robin Jeon, Shangri-La Boracay/White House Resorts, Sherwood Hills Golf Club, Smart Probe, Time Cargo Logistics Corp., Transview Phils./Callaway and Vice Gov. Faustino Dy.