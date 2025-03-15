Tamaraws ram into Green Spikers to sweep first round

FEU's Mikko Espartero (5) powers one in over the defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball clash Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines -- It's a clean first round sweep for Far Eastern University.

The Tamaraws remained unscathed in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament after charging past the La Salle Green Spikers, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

FEU thus rose to 7-0 in the season heading into the final half of the tournament, while La Salle dropped to 4-3 after the first round.

Rookie Mikko Espartero exploded with 27 points on 21 attacks, five service aces and a block. Dryx Saavedra added 17 markers while Lirick Mendoza had 13.

After dropping the first set, the Morayta-based squad had to dig deep in the second and third frames to grab the 2-1 lead.

Come the fourth, FEU broke the set wide open, turning an 11-9 advantage to a 17-10 edge thanks to Espartero.

Noel Kampton finally broke the dry spell for La Salle, but the Tamaraws had answer upon answer for the Green Spikers.

But the Taft-based squad sliced the lead to three, 16-19, after a Rui Ventura kill.

Jelord Talisayan and Kampton traded attacks, before three straight points by FEU capped by a Saavedra kill pushed them ahead, 23-17.

Two straight points for the Green Spikers kept them afloat, but back-to-back kills by Espartero iced the set and the match, 25-19.

Talisayan tallied nine attacks and 15 excellent receptions. Ariel Cacao tossed up 25 excellent sets for the Tamaraws.

Kampton finished with 18 for La Salle on 16 attacks, a block and a service ace. Ventura added 15.

Earlier in the day, Ateneo made quick work of the University of the East Red Warriors, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16.

The Blue Eagles ended their first round with a 4-3 win-loss record, while the Red Warriors are still without a win through seven matches.

Kennedy Batas led Ateneo with 15 points while Amil Pacinio had 13. Jian Salarzon chipped in 12 for the Blue Eagles.

Raquim Aceron carried the load for the Recto-based spikers with 14 points.