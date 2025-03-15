Ginebra's Rosario admits Game 1 struggles due to ankle injury

MANILA, Philippines — After suffering a right ankle sprain in their previous game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals, Barangay Ginebra big man Troy Rosario returned to action in Game 1 of the Finals against TNT at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

The 6-foot-7 forward, however, admitted that he is still nursing pain and has yet to fully recover from the injury.

“Hindi ako makatalon nang masyado kasi masakit talaga,” said Rosario after the Gin Kings’ 95-89 Game 1 defeat to the Tropang Giga.

Rosario’s physical limitations were evident in the series opener as he only grabbed two rebounds compared to his pre-finals average of 6.65 rebounds per game.

The 33-year-old veteran was also hampered by the lack of preparation, as he was able to join practice Thursday, just one day before Game 1.

“Whole week talagang nagrehab lang ako,” he claimed.

Despite the struggles, Rosario remains adamant that he will continue playing throughout the rest of the series.

“Finals na e, kailangan tiisin. Minutes ko importante dyan,” expressed Rosario.

Already missing Isaac Go due to injury, the Gin Kings frontcourt would be further hampered by Rosario’s absence. — Ravi Tan, STAR intern