Lawa-an books championship berth in Little League Series

Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 5:21pm
Coming off a historic sweep in the Group A elimination, the Lawa-an batters displayed will and determination before shutting down Agoncillo in the final frame.

MANILA, Philippines — Emerging baseball power Lawa-an, Eastern Samar pulled off a stunning 3-1 victory against Agoncillo, Batangas and advanced to the championship match in the Little League Philippine Series (Junior division) at the Kamagsangkay Culture and Sports Complex in Pambujan, Northern Samar.

Coming off a historic sweep in the Group A elimination, the Lawa-an batters displayed will and determination before shutting down Agoncillo in the final frame as the Parker Inciso-managed squad secured the victory.

Lawa-an will play Tanauan in the do-or-tie titular match.

“Victory secured — now, we set our sights on the championship,” said Inciso.

Playing under the Samahang Beysbol-Softball ng Lawaan (SBBL), the squad was so impressive in the elimination round where they swept the group stage via mercy-rule against Maguindanao, 18-0; Davao City, 15-10; and host Northern Samar, 14-3.

