^

Sports

Sarie powers Lady Knights to share of NCAA women’s volleyball lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 3:17pm
Sarie powers Lady Knights to share of NCAA womenâ€™s volleyball lead
Vanessa Sarie
(NCAA Philippines)

Games Saturday

(AU Gym)

9 a.m. - AU vs Mapua (M)

11 a.m. - AU vs Mapua (W)

1 p.m. - EAC vs UPHSD (W)

3 p.m. - EAC vs UPHSD (M)

 

MANILA, Philippines — Vanessa Sarie’s main purpose when she transferred from Naga College Foundation to Letran was to help the latter make a big dent in the NCAA and possibly, if the stars align, win a championship.

The power-hitting Bicolana could end up with more as she continued to dish out Most Valuable Player form in powering the Lady Knights to a 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 victory over the Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady Pirates Friday and straight to the top of the NCAA Season 100 women's volleyball at the AU Gym.

There, Letran joined University of Perpetual Help with pristine 4-0 records.

And Sarie was the key to it all after she dropped a match-high 17 points, 16 of which coming off kills.

What set the talented rookie transferee apart was her ability to play superb floor defense as she had eight digs and seven receptions, both team-highs.

Also coming through was Marie Judiel Nitura, who scattered 16 hits while Natalie Estreller facilitated the attack with 18 excellent sets while sneaking in three points.

The win came just a week after Letran ended a five-year win streak by College of St. Benilde via a 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 win.

LPU fainted to 1-4.

Earlier, Letran trounced LPU, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20, to improve to 2-2 in men’s action.

The Pirates fell to 0-5.

NCAA

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Thunderbelles complete Last 8 cast

Thunderbelles complete Last 8 cast

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
 ZUS Coffee completed a stunning ascent to the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference quarterfinals after...
Sports
fbtw
Searing comeback nets historic back-to-back titles for Que

Searing comeback nets historic back-to-back titles for Que

16 hours ago
Angelo Que kicked off the new season of the Philippine Golf Tour in record fashion, claiming consecutive victories in distinct...
Sports
fbtw
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 4 days ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw

Ginebra out for payback

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s been four conferences since Barangay Ginebra won a PBA championship and for the team’s impatient legion of fans, the wait seems like an eternity
Sports
fbtw
Benilde regroups, beats San Beda in five-setter

Benilde regroups, beats San Beda in five-setter

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
College of St. Benilde showed nerves of steal in the fifth and deciding set as it repulsed upset-conscious San Beda, 25-27,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: Cebu storms back from 21 points to shock Caloocan

MPBL: Cebu storms back from 21 points to shock Caloocan

1 hour ago
Cebu Classic overhauled a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun Caloocan, 77-76.
Sports
fbtw
Curry hits record 4,000th 3-pointer as Warriors rout Kings

Curry hits record 4,000th 3-pointer as Warriors rout Kings

2 hours ago
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry became the first NBA player ever to score 4,000 3-pointers on Thursday (Friday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Laput embraces role as one of Lady Spikers' go-to guys

Laput embraces role as one of Lady Spikers' go-to guys

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Shevana Laput has now found her groove as the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament heats up.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena misses podium in Sweden tilt

Obiena misses podium in Sweden tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena rounded off his indoor season finishing eighth in the Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with