Sarie powers Lady Knights to share of NCAA womenâ€™s volleyball lead

Sarie powers Lady Knights to share of NCAA women’s volleyball lead

Games Saturday

(AU Gym)

9 a.m. - AU vs Mapua (M)

11 a.m. - AU vs Mapua (W)

1 p.m. - EAC vs UPHSD (W)

3 p.m. - EAC vs UPHSD (M)

MANILA, Philippines — Vanessa Sarie’s main purpose when she transferred from Naga College Foundation to Letran was to help the latter make a big dent in the NCAA and possibly, if the stars align, win a championship.

The power-hitting Bicolana could end up with more as she continued to dish out Most Valuable Player form in powering the Lady Knights to a 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 victory over the Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady Pirates Friday and straight to the top of the NCAA Season 100 women's volleyball at the AU Gym.

There, Letran joined University of Perpetual Help with pristine 4-0 records.

And Sarie was the key to it all after she dropped a match-high 17 points, 16 of which coming off kills.

What set the talented rookie transferee apart was her ability to play superb floor defense as she had eight digs and seven receptions, both team-highs.

Also coming through was Marie Judiel Nitura, who scattered 16 hits while Natalie Estreller facilitated the attack with 18 excellent sets while sneaking in three points.

The win came just a week after Letran ended a five-year win streak by College of St. Benilde via a 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 win.

LPU fainted to 1-4.

Earlier, Letran trounced LPU, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20, to improve to 2-2 in men’s action.

The Pirates fell to 0-5.