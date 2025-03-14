^

Ochoa named president of Philippine sportswriters body

Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 3:12pm
Ochoa named president of Philippine sportswriters body
PSA officers and Board members during the drafting and approval of the group’s charter.

MANILA, Philippines — Inquirer sports editor Francis T. J. Ochoa has been elected president of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA), the country’s oldest media organization.

Ochoa takes over from STAR sports editor Nelson Beltran, whose term saw the PSA soar to newer heights.

Jasmine Payo, Rappler sports editor, was named vice president, while Manila Bulletin sports editor Ramon Bonilla was appointed secretary general.

The other officers, who will serve a two-year term, are Spin.PH’s Gerry Ramos (treasurer), Abante Tonite’s Ramil Cruz (auditor) and Manila Times’ Emil Noguera (assistant secretary).

Beltran will assume the post of chairman of the board, which will include sports editors Dodo Catacutan (Spin.PH), Rey Lachica (Tempo), Jun Lomibao (Business Mirror), Riera Mallari (Manila Standard), Jimmy Cantor (Malaya), Celest Flores-Colina (Inquirer.net), Dino Maragay (Philstar.com), Julius Manicad (Daily Tribune), Ed Andaya (People’s Tonight), Ferds delos Santos (Abante) and Beth Repizo (Pilipino Star Ngayon) and assistant sports editors Musong Castillo (Philippine Daily Inquirer) and Abac Cordero (STAR).

Ochoa, born in Cagayan de Oro but also tracing his roots to Cebu, has been sports editor for the Inquirer for nearly a decade. He is also active in the journalism lecture circuit.

Among his plans are to fully implement the PSA Charter drafted and approved during the Beltran administration, and further enhancing the PSA’s public relevance.

The PSA board will be formed into several committees that will further push the group’s projects and agenda.

The new officers and board will be inducted on Tuesday after the weekly PSA Forum.

PHILIPPINE SPORTSWRITERS ASSOCIATION

PSA FORUM
