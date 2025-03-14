Top young golfers test mettle in USwing Junior World Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — Seventy-nine of the country’s most promising junior golfers are set to take on one of the biggest challenges of their young careers as they compete in the USwing Mojing Junior World Qualifiers from March 19-21 at The Country Club in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, with coveted berths in the prestigious Junior World Championship in San Diego, California, on the line.

For these rising stars, the Junior World Championship is more than just another tournament — it’s a proving ground for the world’s best young golfers. The qualifiers at TCC promise an intense and thrilling battle, as players aim to secure their spots in the July event and make their mark on the global stage.

Four winners from last year’s Junior Philippine Golf Tour Match Play finals headline the crack roster, eager to not only solidify their bids for San Diego but also prepare for the highly anticipated Junior Philippine Golf Tour season kicking off next month at Eagle Ridge.

For the first time, The Country Club is hosting a Junior World qualifier, offering a fresh and formidable challenge for all participants.

Sanctioned for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, this qualifier also serves as a key part of the JPGT’s 15-tournament calendar this year.

These returning champions include girls’ 13-15 age category winner Precious Zaragosa, boys’ 10-12 champion Ralph Batican, and 16-18 titlists Ally Gaccion and Zach Villaroman.

The TCC qualifiers will feature fierce competition across multiple divisions, including boys and girls in the 13-14 and 15-18 categories. Meanwhile, the 12-and-under players will battle for their own chance at glory in separate eliminations at Eagle Ridge.

A place in the San Diego championship is reserved only for the winners of each category, who will earn not only medals and certificates but also free round-trip airfare to the US. The next three finishers will also receive medals and certificates, a testament to their strong performances.

Adding to the intensity, a cut will be made after 36 holes, with only the Top 10 per division and those within six strokes of the fourth placer advancing to the final round. Players who card a 95 or higher in any round will be eliminated from the competition, ensuring a high level of play throughout the event.

The girls' 13-14 category promises an exciting showdown, with contenders such as Johanna Uyking, Francesca Gan, Tiffany Bernardino, Kendra Garingalao, Alexie Gabi, Keira Que, Mona Sarines, Lisa Sarines, Marqaela Dy, Khimberly Barroquillo and Ma. Althea Bañez all vying for the top spot.

On the boys' side, Batican will face formidable challengers, including Matthias Espina, Mico Ungco, David Teves, Inno Flores, Zian Edoc, Jose Jacobo Gomez, Anthony Zingapan and Miguel Orbita.

Javie Bautista, along with Ken Guillermo, John Majgen Gomez, Peter Calimag Jr., Inigo Gallardo and Guio Pasquil, is also primed to make an impact, ensuring a battle of precision, strategy and resilience on TCC’s demanding course.

The 15-18 category promises to be just as electrifying, with Gaccion preparing for fierce opposition from a deep field of competitors, including Tashanah Balangauan, Lia Duque, Montserrat Lapuz, Crista Miñoza, Lia Rosca, Rafa Anciano, Chloe Rada, Anya Cedo, Reese Ng, Celine Abalos, Alessandra Luciano, Levonne Talion, Jada Santiago, Lois Laine Go, Ma. Angelica Bañez and Arianna Ramos.

Villaroman will also face a tough challenge, with 35 other skilled golfers looking to claim victory. Among them are Emzo Chan, Emilio Hernandez, Tristan Padilla, Seth Koa, Rafael See, Shinichi Suzuki, Akio Lee, Luciano Copok, Alonso Espartero, and Stefano Tami, along with Alexis Nailga, Bryce Lacida, John Paul Agustin Jr., Felix Saludar, Vince Naranjo, Cliff Nuñeza, Santino Pineda, Gabriel See, Geoffrey Tan, Francis Slavin, Bien Fajardo, Sebastian Sajuela, Patrick Tambalque, Jose Carlos Taruc, Scott Ng, Ace Pascual, Rafael Leonio, Harry Sales, Chaz Limketkai, Marc Nadales, Santi Asuncion, Jude de Leon and Gabriel Lapuz.