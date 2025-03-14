MPBL: Cebu storms back from 21 points to shock Caloocan

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Classic overhauled a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun Caloocan, 77-76, on Thursday in its return to the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Pasay Astrodome.

Limuel Tampus poured all his 16 points in that span to power the Classics, absent the past four years, to the 30-team tournament's biggest reversal thus far.

Trailing 46-65, Cebu detonated a 21-2 bomb presided by Tampus and homegrown Brylee Ivan Meca to threaten at 66-67.

Caloocan countered through two free throws by Rommel Calahat and a jumper by Jeramer Cabanag with 2 minutes and 56 seconds left.

The Classics, with the 6-foot-1 Tampus bunching seven points, unloaded 11 more against five by Cabanag to snatch the victory.

Tampus added four points and three assists to earn Best Player honors over Rashawn McCarthy, who posted 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals; and homegrown Mark Meneses with 12 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and two assists.

Meca wound up with 10 points, the same as 6-foot-9 Ladis Lepalam, who snagged four rebounds.

Caloocan drew 14 points and four rebounds from Paul Casin; 10 points, six assists and five rebounds from Cabanag; and 10 points from Joseph Manlangit.

The Pasay Voyagers rebounded with a 56-52 victory over the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys in the nightcap.

Beaten by Nueva Ecija in its first game, Pasay clustered nine points behind Laurenz Victoria to regain control, 52-46, and then fended off Ilagan Isabela's last-ditch rally.

Jopet Soriano was chosen best player after compiling 14 points and six rebounds, edging Victoria, who tallied 12 points, six rebounds and six assists; and Warren Bonifacio with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Cowboys, who dropped to 1-1, got 12 points, 15 rebounds and three assists from Arth Dela Cruz; nine points and 11 boards from Joshua Gallano; and nine points each from JR Olegario and Allen Mina.

Reigning titlist Pampanga met stiff resistance from Imus before prevailing, 79-74, in the opener.

With six key players from last year's back-to-back champions gone, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns needed to fend off the spirited Braderhood in the final period through Archie Concepcion, Chris Lalata, Renz Palma, Jhaymo Eguilos, Raymond Binuya, and John Lloyd Clemente.

Back-to-back buckets by Palma pushed Pampanga ahead, 76-74, before Clemente split two free throws and Lalata sealed the win with two more charities, only three seconds left.

Binuya was named best player after posting 14 points, five assists and three rebounds, while Concepcion poured all of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to go with five assists.

Lalata, recruited to fill up the slack left by back-to-back Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar, tallied 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals; Clemente contributed 12 points, six rebounds and three assists; and Eguilos made 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Jayjay Caspe shone for Imus anew with 19 points, including back-to-back triples that pushed the Bardehood ahead, 69-67, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Braderhood, who dropped to 1-1, also got 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists from Kint Ariar; 15 points, six rebounds and five assists from Jayvee Dela Cruz; and 11 points plus six rebounds from Regie Boy Basibas.

Pampanga, which controlled the boards, 52-41, surged ahead, 27-16, before Imus countered and seized control at 36-31.

The MPBL visits the Alonte Sports Arena on Friday with games pitting Bulacan against Pangasinan at 4 p.m., Marikina against Abra at 6 p.m., and Binan against Mindoro at 8 p.m.