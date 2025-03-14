Laput embraces role as one of Lady Spikers' go-to guys

La Salle's Shevana Laput (7) powers one in over the triple coverage of the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

MANILA, Philippines -- Shevana Laput has now found her groove as the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament heats up.

The 6-foot-2 Laput punched in a career-high 25 points for the La Salle Lady Spikers in their 5-15, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19 victory over rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday.

The victory extended the Lady Spikers’ dominant run over Ateneo to 15 games, while also pushing the Taft-based squad’s win streak this season to three.

In the center of it all was Laput, who is now one of the main cogs of a La Salle team now in the midst of a three-game winning streak this season.

After Wednesday’s game, the opposite spiker said that while being a go-to guy is not a new thing for her, she is now finally getting her groove this season.

“Personally, last season, especially in Round 2, I feel like I had already started that role of being one of the go-to guys, being someone that my team trusts and relies on. So, personally, that wasn't that big of a change,” she told reporters.

“But I feel like, currently, coming to the end of Round 1, I feel like I've finally got my groove. I finally connected to the rest of my teammates,” she added.

Laput had a monster game, punching in 19 attacks, three blocks and three service aces.

At the end of Wednesday’s games, she is now fifth in scoring this season with exactly 100 points.

She is ranked third in best spiking accuracy and second in service accuracy.

“I feel like I'm really stepping up into that role of being an ate and being someone… who can be trusted on the court.”

Through six games, the 4-2 La Salle is ranked second in spiking, second in blocking and first in serving this season.

Aside from Laput’s 25, Angel Canino and Alleiah Malaluan had massive performances. The former had 13 points and four blocks, while the latter had nine attacks and three blocks.

But for head coach Ramil de Jesus, the powerful spiking game of the Lady Spikers still bank on the stability of the setter – Mikole Reyes.

“Nakikita ko lang siguro, kailangan lang stable ang setter natin, and maniwala ang setter sa sarili niya kasi sa puno’t dulo, siya pa rin talaga e,” de Jesus said.

“Kapag medyo inconsistent ang setter, kahit ganito katibay ang spikers mo, wala ring magawa e. So siya talaga yung pinu-push namin na magkatiwala sa sarili.”

On Wednesday, Reyes tossed up 20 excellent sets, following up her 23 excellent set performance the game prior.

La Salle will take on the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws next on Saturday, 3 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.