Obiena misses podium in Sweden tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 11:04am
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024.
AFP / Andrej Isakovic

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena rounded off his indoor season finishing eighth in the Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden early Friday morning (Manila time).

Obiena, the World No.4 pole vaulter, could not clear 5.80 meters as he notched just 5.65 in his final indoor tournament of the season.

The Filipino cleared 5.50 meters and 5.65 meters with ease.

However, he used up all three of his attempts at 5.80 meters, to no avail.

World No. 1 Armand Duplantis ruled the tournament anew, as he soared over 5.65 meters, 5.90 meters, 6.00 meters and 6.05 meters.

However, he could not clear 6.28 meters – which would have been the new world record.

Coming in second is Emmanouil Karalis, who finished with 6.00 meters. Rounding up the podium is USA’s Sam Kendricks, who had a season-best 5.90 meters. He took the third place via countback despite both Kurtis Marschall and Thibaut Collet also clearing 5.90 meters.

Earlier this month, Obiena said that he will be missing the World Indoor Championships this year as he ran out of qualifying tournaments to join in.

He was sidelined for months due to a back injury, but returned to competition in January.

Now, the 29-year-old will set his sights on the outdoor season.

