Ex-PBA guard Labagala is new Stags coach

MANILA, Philippines — Former PBA player Rob Labagala will be calling the shots for the rebuilding San Sebastian College-Recoletos, the school announced on Friday, March 14.

Labagala signed the Memorandum of Agreement with school’s officials led by Father Rev. Rafael B. Pecson, OAR, on Thursday inside the campus.

At the same time, the school said that Red Dynasty Restaurant — under brothers Jackson and Eds Chua — will be the team’s new sponsor, while Bernard Yang has been named team manager.

The new team management signed a three-year deal but it intends to make the Golden Stags very competitive this coming season, like the way they lorded it over the league in the 90s.

Yang said they have already secured the service of promising Jevy Ponce Hinoguin.

Expected to lead the team is Paeng Are.

Labagala, a former University of the East player who had stints with Barako Bull, Talk n Text and Barangay Ginebra in the PBA, will be assisted by Carmelo Navarro, Jay Cruz and former head coach Arvinn Bonleon.

Meanwhile, veteran tactician Mac Tan is the team consultant.

Tasked to handle the Stags is Chelito Caro with Jay Cruz as assistant.

“The program is for three years and we are determined to bring San Sebastian College-Recoletos back on top,” said Yang, who expressed his gratefulness to San Sebastian College and Chua brothers for the new opportunity.