Thunderbelles roar to PVL quarters

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 9:06pm
The Thunderbelles completed a two-game Pool A sweep of the play-in phase and booked a seat in the best-of-three quarterfinals versus the second-seeded Petro Gazz Angels.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Zus Coffee completed its stunning ascent to the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference quarterfinals after it turned back a stubborn Capital1, 25-22, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17, Thursday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

The Thunderbelles thus completed a two-game Pool A sweep of the play-in phase and booked a seat in the best-of-three quarterfinals versus the second-seeded Petro Gazz Angels. The series unfolds Tuesday at the same Pasig venue.

It came just a couple of days after the young, Jerry Yee-mentored franchise pulled off its biggest victory to date — a shock 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 win over perennial contender Cignal.

It also ensured Zus of its best finish after a pair of forgettable results in their first two conferences when it wound up 12th and dead last twice.

“Super proud for the franchise that we made it to the quarters for the first time,” said a giggling Zus setter Cloanne Mondonedo.

And Mondonedo, a former NCAA Most Valuable Player of that College of St. Benilde team that pulled off a perfect three-peat feat, had so many things to cheer about after dropping one of her best, if not the best, games of her life in the pros — a 24-set, six-point effort.

“I’m also super proud of my teammates because we all gave it our best,” she said.

